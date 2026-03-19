March 19, 2026
Metropolis Spring Issue 2026 Out Now
See what's inside and where to pick up a copy
By Metropolis
Our Metropolis Spring 2026 Issue is out now and the theme is Drama!
This spring, we turn the spotlight on drama in all its forms. From the stage to the street, from ancient wooden theaters to late-night comedy clubs, drama shapes how Japan tells its stories and how we tell our own. In this issue, we explore the full spectrum of performance and emotion that defines the season.
We sit down with comedian Yurié Collins to talk timing, truth and what it means to build a voice across cultures. Plus, step into the world of Kabuki and Noh theater, peek into the real drama and dilemmas from Metropolis readers in our agony aunt feature, and see your fresh lineup of events, festivals and performances across Tokyo and beyond.
We showcase local businesses to help international residents, top spots for tourists to visit, trendsetters in the spotlight and much, much more in Metropolis Spring 2026.
Whether you’re a new reader or you’ve been picking up Metropolis since we first launched, we wish you a warm welcome to our Spring Issue.
Read this issue’s stories by picking up a magazine copy around Tokyo (locations below) or online.
If all that’s still not enough for you, follow us on Instagram, X, or Facebook for the very latest updates on our articles and Tokyo news. If you’re looking to dive into the music scene here, check out our Spotify, and if you’d ever like to get in touch with us, whether you have a story to share or just have a question, drop us a message at editor@metropolisjapan.com or DM us on Instagram. We always love hearing from you!
Read Metropolis Spring 2026 Online Here
Model: Yurié Collins
Photography: Alex T Thomas
Metropolis Spring 2026 Issue Highlights
Yurié Collins | On Stand-Up Comedy in Tokyo
Kabuki | The Art of Becoming Someone Else
Good Eats | The Art of Attention
Read Metropolis Spring 2026 Issue now
About Town | Spring Drama Events in Tokyo
Based in Japan | Katsura Sunshine Performs Rakugo in English
Godzilla | The Kaiju That Remembers
Shinkansen | Bullet Train, Loaded Story
Where to find a copy of Metropolis:
Here’s our full list (they go fast, so hurry!)
Or read it online
Some of our favorite spots are:
Kinokuniya Main Store Shinjuku
National Azabu Supermarket Minamiazabu
Nissin World Delicatessen Higashi Azabu
Read Metropolis Spring 2026 Issue now
Have a great season! Stay tuned for our Summer Issue 2026.
In the meantime, follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Spotify
for all our latest articles and Tokyo news.