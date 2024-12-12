December 12, 2024
Metropolis Winter Issue 2024
See what's inside and where to pick up a copy
By Metropolis
Photo Credit: Mariam Bingayan Tuazon
Our Metropolis Winter 2024 Issue is out now and the theme is Edo!
This issue, we journey back to Edo times. Step into Japan’s historic charm with a tour of Tokyo’s Edo-inspired eateries, a trip to Kanazawa, one of Japan’s best-preserved Edo cities, and more. We host an exclusive interview with YouTuber Matcha Samurai, and round up top winter events that honor the spirit of this remarkable period. Join us as we unveil the layers of history that shaped Japan and, under the surface, continue to influence it today.
We showcase local businesses to help international residents, top spots for tourists to visit, trendsetters in the spotlight and much, much more in Metropolis Winter 2024.
Whether you’re a new reader or you’ve been picking up Metropolis since we first launched, we wish you a warm welcome to our Winter Issue.
Read this issue’s stories by picking up a magazine copy around Tokyo (locations below) or online.
Read Metropolis Winter 2024 Online Here
Metropolis Winter 2024 Issue Highlights
Matcha Samurai | Tradition Meets Humor
Kimono | Reimagined with Kara Harris
Forging Bonds | Restoring Samurai Armor in Malta
Deep Tokyo | Savor the Flavors of the Edo Era
Tokyo Events | Your Edo-Inspired Calendar
Based in Japan | Lafcadio Hearn and Japanese Folklore
A Tale of Time And Maps | In Edo Japan
Whispers of Edo | Travel to Kanazawa
Maokomodake | The Traditional Health Food Making a Comeback
Edo Firefighters | Legends and the Art of the Brave
Love Hotels | From Edo-Era Eroticism to Modern Retreats
Where to find a copy of Metropolis:
Here’s our full list (they go fast, so hurry!)
Or read it online
Some of our favorite spots are:
Kinokuniya Main Store Shinjuku
National Azabu Supermarket Minamiazabu
Nissin World Delicatessen Higashi Azabu
Have a great season! Stay tuned for our Spring Issue 2025.
