December 12, 2025
Metropolis Winter Issue 2025
See what's inside and where to pick up a copy
By Metropolis
Our Metropolis Winter 2025 Issue is out now and the theme is Tradition!
This issue of Metropolis turns to the theme of “tradition.” Winter in Japan is framed by traditions, from centuries-old New Year rituals to newer customs like Christmas.
Japan and tradition are often treated as inseparable. From the evolution of matcha to the long-standing crafts of incense and washi paper, as well as the rethinking of social norms that shape daily life, this one word gathers so many thoughts and stories. Curl up and let this season’s traditions unfold.
We showcase local businesses to help international residents, top spots for tourists to visit, trendsetters in the spotlight and much, much more in Metropolis Winter 2025.
Metropolis Winter 2025 Issue Highlights
The Invisible Breath of the Sacred: Yoshimi Higuchi and the Spirit of Incense
Tokyo Events | Ice Bathing, Court Music and Plum Blossoms
Good Eats | Where Warmth Endures and Tradition Glows From Within
Japan’s “Firsts” | Japanese Way to Begin the Year
Tokyo Illumination Guide | Where to Plan a Romantic Evening Stroll
Matcha or Macho: Performative Male
【Editorial Content】
Jessie Carbutt, Arden Kreuzer and Takeshi Dylan Sadachi
【Design】
Bao-Lan Nguyen-Phuoc
Have a great season! Stay tuned for our Spring Issue 2026.
