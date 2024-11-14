The Best Japanese Citrus Fruits to Eat Full flavor profiles and serving recommendations By Jessie Carbutt

Did you know Japan is home to over 25 varieties of citrus fruits? While globally familiar varieties like yuzu and mikan (satsuma) stand out, the country also boasts a wide range of lesser-known citrus fruits. Each has a unique flavor profile and plays a crucial role in Japanese cuisine and culture.

Japan’s citrus industry produces over 3 million tons annually, with many varieties deeply tied to specific regions and culinary traditions. These fruits aren’t just eaten on their own—they often enhance everything from grilled fish to savory sauces, desserts and even cocktails.

From tart, refreshing fruits like sudachi and kabosu to sweet, snackable varieties like dekopon and kiyomi, here’s a list of the best Japanese citrus fruits to eat. We also include their history, flavor profiles and how best to enjoy them.

Yuzu (ユズ)

Taste Profile: Yuzu is one of Japan’s most globally recognized citrus fruits. It has an intense, fragrant aroma and a sharp, tangy flavor that blends notes of lemon, grapefruit and mandarin. Its scent is often more prominent than its taste, making it a key ingredient for adding a citrusy aroma to dishes.

Region: Yuzu is most famously grown in Kochi Prefecture, which produces around 50% of Japan’s yuzu supply. The cool, mountainous region provides the perfect environment for this cold-hardy fruit.

Typical Uses: Due to its high acidity, yuzu is generally not suitable for eating as a fresh fruit. Instead, its zest, smell and juice take center stage. In Japanese cuisine, it’s a core ingredient in ponzu, a citrus-based soy sauce used for dipping or dressing. Yuzu is one of the main ingredients in yuzu kosho, a spicy condiment made from yuzu peel and chili peppers, often paired with grilled meats or noodles.

Another significant use is in the winter solstice tradition of yuzu-yu, where whole yuzu fruits are floated in hot baths to promote good health and circulation of bathers. The fruit’s refreshing zest is also common in desserts like sorbets and cakes, or to enhance cocktails with a bright, citrus pop.

Sudachi (スダチ)

Taste Profile: Sudachi is extremely sour with a sharp tang and a subtle peppery note. It’s more tart than yuzu and packs a zesty punch in small doses.

Region: Sudachi is a specialty of Tokushima Prefecture on Shikoku Island, which grows over 90% of Japan’s sudachi.

Typical Uses: People rarely eat Sudachi as a whole fruit, but they widely use it as a condiment. Locals often squeeze its juice over grilled fish, tempura and soba noodles to brighten up the dishes with a refreshing citrus hit. In Tokushima, fatty dishes like yakitori (grilled chicken skewers) are frequently paired with sudachi as the acidity cuts through the richness. Sudachi is also a popular ingredient in shochu cocktails and soft drinks, adding an invigorating flavor.

Its versatility and intense sourness make it an essential citrus for balancing heavy, rich foods, and its compact size makes it easy to use as a garnish for various dishes.

Kabosu (カボス)

Taste Profile: Kabosu offers a slightly gentler acidity compared to sudachi. It has a more rounded balance between sweet and sour along with a faint bitterness.

Region: Oita Prefecture most famously grows kabosu, on the southern island of Kyushu.

Typical Uses: Like sudachi, kabosu is primarily used for its juice. A squeeze over grilled fish and sashimi, or a dash in hot pot dishes brings a refreshing acidity to the table. It’s also common in sauces and marinades, providing a more mellow citrus flavor than its sharper counterparts.

In Oita, kabosu is a symbol of good luck, with many households growing kabosu trees. Locals also believe it to have health benefits such as reducing fatigue, aiding digestion and promoting cardiovascular health.

Dekopon (デコポン)

Taste Profile: Dekopon is sweet and juicy with very little acidity, making it one of the most popular citrus fruits for eating fresh. The flesh is seedless and easy to peel.

Region: Dekopon originated in Kumamoto Prefecture and grows across southern Japan. It’s marketed as “Sumo Citrus” in the United States. The fruit was also introduced to South Korea in the 1990s as “hallabong” and to Brazil as “kinsei,” meaning Venus in Japanese.

Typical Uses: People typically enjoy Dekopon fresh because of its sweetness and easy-to-peel texture. This delightful fruit is especially popular as a winter snack when its flavor reaches its peak. It’s also used in desserts, juices and fruit salads..

Because of its naturally high sugar content, dekopon is perfect for those who love sweet, refreshing fruit.

Kiyomi (清見)

Taste Profile: Kiyomi is a cross between a tangerine and an orange, giving it a tart , juicy flavor with a light citrus tang and very low acidity.

Region: Kiyomi grows in Ehime Prefecture, one of Japan’s leading citrus-growing regions.

Typical Uses: Kiyomi is often enjoyed as a snack, as part of fruit platters or in smoothies and sorbets.

Kiyomi is particularly popular in Japan’s spring and early summer when its juicy flesh provides a refreshing counterpoint to the warmer weather.

Shiikwaasa (シークヮーサー)

Names:

Ryukyuan: shiikwaasa / Japanese: hirami remon or shikuwasa

Taste Profile: Shikuwasa has a sharp, tangy flavor similar to lime, but with a slightly floral aroma.

Region: Shiikwaasa is native to Okinawa, where it’s a staple in local cuisine.

Typical Uses: Shiikwaasa juice is often used in sauces, dressings and as a garnish for sashimi, grilled fish and soba. Its tart flavor makes it a popular ingredient in Okinawan sweets and beverages, including local craft beers and awamori (a traditional Okinawan spirit).

In Okinawa, people consider Shiikwaasa a health food due to its high antioxidant content, which is believed to contribute to the longevity of the local population. They frequently use it in juices and supplements that promote well-being.

Hassaku (ハッサク)

Taste Profile: Hassaku has a mildly sweet taste with a distinctive bitterness and a low level of acidity, making it less intense than other citrus fruits.

Region: Although originally from Hiroshima Prefecture, hassaku now grows across much of western Japan.

Typical Uses: People often eat hassaku fresh, but it’s one of the few citrus fruits that pair well with savory dishes like salads, where its bitterness adds an unexpected twist. Its thick peel and slightly bitter taste make it a great candidate for marmalades and candied peels.

Natsumikan (ナツミカン)

Taste Profile: Natsumikan is tart with a bit of sweetness, similar to a grapefruit but with a more balanced, mellow flavor as it ripens.

Region: Natsumikan is common in Yamaguchi Prefecture, where farmers have grown it since the Edo period.

Typical Uses: This summer fruit is good to eat fresh, but is also a star in jams, marmalades and liqueurs. It’s especially popular as a refreshing snack during the hot summer months. In Hagi City, the coastline boasts Natsumikan trees, which have become a symbol of the region.

Mikan (みかん)

Names: Mikan are called “Satsuma Mandarin” in English because the fruit was first exported to the West from Japan’s Satsuma Province (modern-day Kagoshima) in the late 19th century.

Taste Profile: Mikan is delicately sweet, seedless and easy to peel, making it an ideal snacking fruit.

Region: Mikan is most common in Ehime and Wakayama Prefectures.

Typical Uses: Mikan is most commonly a fresh-fruit snack, but it’s also an ingredient in juices, canned fruits and desserts—particularly in winter when it’s at its sweetest. Its easy-to-peel skin and seedless nature made it popular abroad.

Iyokan (伊予柑)

Taste Profile: Iyokan has a bright, tangy flavor with a perfect balance of sweetness and sourness, making it one of the most refreshing Japanese citrus fruits.

Region: Ehime Prefecture is the main producer of Iyokan, which is Japan’s second most popular citrus after mikan.

Typical Uses: Iyokan is common as a fresh fruit or in jams and jellies. Its well-balanced flavor makes it a favorite for candied peel and citrus-flavored desserts. Iyokan’s aromatic zest also adds a citrus note to baked goods and savory dishes.

Ponkan (ポンカン)

Taste Profile: Ponkan is sweet and juicy with a flavor similar to a mandarin orange, though slightly more fragrant.

Region: Farmers primarily in Kagoshima and Ehime Prefectures grow ponkan, where it thrives in the warmer climate.

Typical Uses: Ponkan is a popular fruit to eat fresh in winter. It’s also good for fruit salads and desserts. Its larger size and particularly thick peel also make it easy to zest for additional citrus flavor in baked goods and cocktails.

Amanatsu (甘夏)

Taste Profile: Amanatsu, meaning “sweet summer”, is slightly sweet and mildly tart.

Region: Farmers in Ehime and Yamaguchi Prefectures produce most of Japan’s amanatsu, and it is a traditional fruit in Japanese summer cuisine.

Typical Uses: Eat it fresh or use it in jams and marmalades. It also pairs well with yogurt and salads. Amanatsu is an excellent source of vitamin C and potassium and is sometimes added to soy sauce or dashi for a citrus kick.

Banpeiyu (晩白柚)

Taste Profile: Banpeiyu is the largest citrus fruit in the world, similar to a pomelo, with a mild, sweet flavor and a firm texture. It can weigh around 2 kilograms – as large as a child’s head.

Region: Primarily from Kumamoto Prefecture, Banpeiyu thrives in the region’s warm climate.

Typical Uses: Banpeiyu is typically a fresh fruit snack, but its yellow, thick peel is often candied or used in jams. Its mild, subtle sweetness makes it a refreshing snack, and its impressive size often makes it a decorative centerpiece in Japanese homes.

Hyuganatsu (日向夏)

Taste Profile: Hyuganatsu has a delicate sweetness with a light, refreshing sourness, making it one of the milder Japanese citrus fruits.

Region: Native to Miyazaki Prefecture, Hyuganatsu is widely enjoyed in southern Japan.

Typical Uses: This citrus is good as a fresh fruit snack. Its skin is so thin that it’s common to eat even with the skin. It makes a great addition to salads, as its light flavor doesn’t overpower other ingredients. In desserts, it’s a popular flavor for jellies and sorbets.

Jabara (ジャバラ)

Taste Profile: Jabara is sour and slightly bitter, with a distinctive citrus aroma similar to lime.

Region: While popular in Wakayama Prefecture, jabara is one of Japan’s rarer and lesser-known citrus.

Typical Uses: Jabara is ideal for its juice and peel in sauces, dressings and drinks. Locals also believe it to have anti-allergic properties, and its extract is sometimes in supplements to alleviate hay fever symptoms. Jabara’s sharp, citrusy flavor makes it a refreshing addition to salads and grilled fish.