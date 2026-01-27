English-Speaking Moving Services in Tokyo Make relocating stress-free with these moving services in Tokyo By Metropolis

You could be moving across the country or within Tokyo, but one thing is for certain: you will need a reliable moving company to help you book, plan and execute relocations with confidence. We’ve listed five standout companies that offer trustworthy help, clear pricing and English-speaking staff to accommodate your moving needs.

Nippon Express

Best for: Large or nationwide moves

Nippon Express, also known as Nittsu, provides local and long-distance moving services in Tokyo and across Japan, backed by an extensive logistics network that includes hundreds of domestic offices and overseas affiliates. It offers online estimates in multiple languages and provides packing supplies, optional insurance and customs clearance support as part of its standard relocation packages. This service suits individuals or companies handling larger or more complex relocations who want detailed coordination, efficient tracking and support from a highly professional team known for delivering reliability on both domestic and international moves.

Hours: Weekdays 9 am–6 pm

Website: nipponexpress.com

Phone: 81-3-5801-1111

Coverage: Nationwide, international

Price range: From ¥40,000

Tokyo Move

Best for: Eco-friendly moves and customer service

Tokyo Move handles relocations across Tokyo’s 23 wards and neighboring prefectures, offering packing, storage, disposal and washing machine setup. It focuses on value and sustainability by reusing cardboard boxes and collecting them after your move, reducing waste and extra costs. With pricing from ¥20,000, consistent 4.9-star reviews and clear, responsive communication, it’s a top choice for those planning smaller moves who want reliable support, helpful tips and quick scheduling.

Hours: Mon–Sat 8 am–6 pm

Website: tokyomove.com

Phone: 09-0-6016-5109

Coverage: Kanto region

Price range: From ¥20,000

Prorow Transport

Best for: Pet transport and handling

Prorow Transport specializes in full-service relocations across Japan and abroad. It offers you video consultations and bilingual services like piano handling, pet transportation and customs clearances. It also caters to a wide range of needs from personal to professional moves, with detailed planning and reliable communication. As one of the largest movers in this category, Prorow makes a great option for those needing dependable assistance.

Hours: 24/7 coordination available

Website: prorow.jp

Phone: 03‑6913‑4412 (English desk)

Coverage: Nationwide

Price range: ¥50,000–¥70,000

Tokyo Helping Hands

Best for: Low-cost moves around Tokyo

Tokyo Helping Hands focuses on local relocations within Tokyo, Chiba, Saitama and Kanagawa, offering kei-truck moves starting at ¥8,800. It provides you with services such as washing machine installation, recycling help and rides for one passenger, making it budget-friendly for movers. Clients appreciate the clear quotes, friendly coordination and efficient service. Most of their studio-sized moves average between ¥25,000 and ¥35,000, including helpful add-ons that make the process smoother for you.

Hours: Mon–Sat 8 am–5 pm

Website: tokyohelpinghands.com

Coverage: Tokyo, Kanagawa, Chiba and Saitama

Price range: From ¥8,800

Yamato Transport

Best for: Small-to-medium moves

Yamato Transport offers moving services across Japan for small to medium households, with online quote requests and a reputation for punctuality and consistent service. While communication may vary depending on the staff, many clients appreciate the easy scheduling, optional insurance and availability on weekdays and weekends. If you are seeking an established, efficient company with dependable delivery and support for moves within or beyond Tokyo, Yamato remains a popular and trusted option.

Hours: Every day 9 am–5 pm

Website: kuronekoyamato.co.jp

Phone: 03‑6834‑7503

Coverage: Nationwide

Price range: From ¥30,000 for studio moves

