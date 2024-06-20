Metropolis Summer Issue 2024 See what's inside and where to pick up a copy By Metropolis

Our Metropolis Summer 2024 Issue is out now and the theme is Time Travel!

Journey through time and Tokyo with our Summer Issue. Past and future collide as we meet visionaries transforming akiya houses, YouTubers embracing kimono tradition, and culinary guides spanning from retro flavors to cutting-edge cuisine. Dive into exclusive interviews and a season of stories that transcend time, filling your summer in Japan with things to do, new places to explore and all that’s happening in the city.

We showcase local businesses here to help international residents, top spots for tourists to visit, trendsetters in the spotlight and much, much more in Metropolis Summer 2024.

Whether you're a new reader or you've been picking up Metropolis since we first launched, we wish you a warm welcome to our Spring Issue and hope you have a wonderful year ahead. Read this issue's stories by picking up a magazine copy around Tokyo (locations below) or online.

Metropolis Summer 2024 Issue Highlights

Living| Anton Wormann – Reviving Abandoned Houses

Living | Geisha, Housewife and Entrepreneur – Kimono Mom

Travel | A Trip Back in Time to Chichibu

About Town | Futuristic Events this Summer

Living | Reliving Her High School Dreams with 85 Years Old

Good Eats | Retro Eateries

Have a great summer season! Stay tuned for our Autumn Issue 2024.

