Marca Co., Ltd.

Established in 1952, Marca delivers impeccable craftsmanship and bold designs through three major brands — Traditional Yokohama Scarf, The Port by Marca and Marca Original. Using regional print techniques from the early Showa era, the Yokohama-based company combines tradition and modernity, producing high-quality silk scarves that easily adapt to your everyday wardrobe. With beautiful designs and a world-renowned printing process, Marca guarantees more than just a fashion statement. Marca believes that a single scarf can change your life.

https://www.marca-scarf.jp/