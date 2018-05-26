Only the Brave

This is the true story of an elite group of forest firefighters known as the Granite Mountain Hotshots. Movies like, say, Backdraft, tend to anthropomorphize the fires into growling villains in order to ramp up the tension and heroics. No such clichés here. This is a celebration of the lives of a band of brothers that train, play and put their lives on the line together. It’s character-focused, embedded in reality and also pretty informative. The stars are Josh Brolin and Miles Teller, and Jennifer Connelly reminds us once again why she’s one of the industry’s top unsung talents. Try to avoid spoilers! (134 min)