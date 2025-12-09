Outdoor Ice Skating Rinks in Tokyo The city’s top seasonal rinks By Zhifei Zheng

When winter wraps its chilly fingers around Tokyo, skating on an open-air ice rink is a must-try. From Moomin-themed rinks to rooftop views framed by city lights, here are the coolest spots to glide through the season.

Art Rink at the Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse

November 29 – February 15

A beloved winter tradition since 2005, the Art Rink returns to the Red Brick Warehouse with a new artist commission. Each year, an illustrator “paints” the rink and its surrounding space. This season’s theme, “Left Turn,” comes from illustrator and comic artist Higashi Haruyo, blending urban linework with a playful graphic book style. Expect striking visuals and the annual skating performances.

Address: 1-1-1 Shinko, Naka-ku, Yokohama

Price: ¥2,000 (adults); ¥1,200 (age 3 to high school)

Ginza Six Rooftop Star Skating Rink 2025

November 15 – January 25

Rooftop skating is rare in Tokyo, which makes this seasonal rink at Ginza Six especially memorable. An outdoor installation by the art collective YAR sets the stage, paired with a curated winter playlist featuring tracks by Nujabes for a soft, atmospheric glide through the night.

Address: 6-10-1 Ginza, Chuo-ku

Price: ¥2,000 for adults; ¥1,500 for junior high school students.

Yunth MIDTOWN ICE RINK

November 21 – February 23

Tokyo’s largest outdoor rink spreads across the plaza at Tokyo Midtown, this year in collaboration with skincare brand Yunth. The rink is bright and lively during the day, then shifts into a more dramatic scene after sunset with lights reflecting across the ice and the Roppongi skyline. Non-skaters accompanying children can purchase a separate admission ticket for ¥300.

Address: 9-7-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku

Price:

(November 21 – December 12 | January 5 – February 23)

¥2,000 for adult; ¥1,400 for junior high school student

(December 13 – January 4)

¥2,300 for adults: ¥1,700 (junior high school)

Futakotamagawa Rise Skate Garden

December 6 – March 1

In the quieter residential area of Futakotamagawa, this rink offers a relaxed environment and a full Moomin-themed setup. A “kid’s time” session only for preschool kids is available on select days as well as group and private lessons for beginners.

Address: 1-14-1 Tamagawa, Setagaya-ku

Price: ¥2,200 for adults; ¥2,000 for students (junior high, high school, university)

Student ID required; ¥1,700 for elementary school students; ¥1,200 for preschoolers

Tokyo Skytree Town Ice Skating Park

January 4 – February 28

This open-air rink sits beneath Tokyo Skytree, making it one of the most dramatic locations on the list. The opening day features a performance by figure skater Miki Ando, with weekend appearances from mascot Sorakara-chan. Children can also join a figure skating course taught by Olympic medalists Daisuke Takahashi and Kana Muramoto.

Address: 1-1-83 Oshiage, Sumida-ku

Price: ¥2,200 for adults; ¥1,200 for junior high school students

