Paterson (Adam Driver), a bus driver in Paterson, N.J., is a man of rigid daily routine. He drives his bus, catches snippets of his passengers’ conversations, and writes a little poetry. After dinner with his wife, he walks their dog (which doesn’t really like him) down to the local pub, where he has exactly one beer and listens to the stories of his fellow patrons. There’s no real plot in Jim Jarmusch’s quiet observation of the ups and downs of daily life, but the director finds in these empathy and loveliness, and fills this seemingly empty frame with myriad wisdoms and pleasures. It’s quite uncanny. (118 min)