The Healing Power of Doga Find out about dog yoga and pet adoption in Tokyo By Jessie Carbutt

When it comes to pet adoption in Tokyo, you need to know about Buddies. A bilingual company dedicated to rescuing and rehoming dogs and cats, Buddies has found a smart way to combine physical wellness with the urgent need for pet adoption.

Doga, standing for “dog yoga,” involves sessions that are not just about stretching and breathing; they’re about promoting mental and physical health for humans as well as animals and addressing the pressing issues surrounding animal welfare and adoption in Japan.

Buddies hosts regular bilingual doga events across Tokyo

Doga is a blend of traditional yoga poses for humans, with stretches, activities and massages for dogs. The activity helps reduce stress and improves flexibility for both pup and person, and the dogs doubly benefit from mental stimulation and socialization. Events are held frequently in the Tokyo area, and anyone can sign up for a yoga event.

Buddies executive “staff” | Left to right: Bee, Tobi and Kuma

More Than Just Yoga

Buddies isn’t just about yoga, though. Founded by a veterinarian and “led” by three doggy C-level executives (pictured above), the company connects dogs with fosters and forever homes across the country.

Recently, the Ministry of the Environment has reported that 14,000 dogs and cats are euthanized annually in Japan. This number, however, does not include figures from the black market, meaning the exact number of annual deaths remains unclear. This large reported number is due to many factors. In part, it is connected to the country’s strict regulations and the challenges of finding pet-friendly housing—especially for larger dogs. Shelter capacities, adoption rates, and public awareness also contribute to this concerning figure.

In comparison, the U.S. has seen a significant rise in the no-kill movement in recent years. Many shelters and cities are now adopting policies that aim to save at least 90% of the animals they take in. Still, Japan’s pet industry thrives. Over 80% of dogs are bought from pet stores rather than adopted. This means that shelter animals are often overlooked and ultimately euthanized. Cultural misconceptions about shelter dogs also play a role, making it even harder for dogs to find loving homes.

Challenges of Pet Adoption in Japan

For international residents in Japan, adopting a furbaby can be particularly challenging. Many rental properties do not allow pets. Even when they do, they may incur additional charges or have strict size and breed restrictions.

Most discouraging of all, many animal rescue groups are hesitant to allow dogs to live with international residents. This is due to concerns about stability and the dog’s future should the residents relocate. As such, many Japanese shelters require both owners to be of Japanese nationality, married, and property owners rather than renters. While a shelter might be lenient in accepting your application if you fall short of this checklist, the process for international residents in particular is often difficult and can feel disheartening. As a pet lover myself, I can confirm that I’ve been rejected from all four of the shelters to which I submitted an application.

Buddies, however, offers a different approach. The team actively encourages international residents, as well as non-married couples, same-sex couples, and single individuals, to adopt or foster their rescue dogs. The main condition is that your housing allows dogs and is a safe space for your new friend to live.

For more information on adoption, visit the Buddies website or complete the adoption contact form.

Pet adoption in Tokyo

See the latest pets available for adoption in Tokyo below.