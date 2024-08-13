Pokémon Afternoon Tea in Tokyo Enjoy delicious sweets and drinks at The Strings Omotesando’s Cafe & Dining Zelkova By Metropolis

Pokémon collaborations are sweeping Japan recently, with high-end brands jumping on the bandwagon. From Pokemon-themed rooms at the Park Hyatt to the Pikachu festival in Yokohama, the country’s beloved characters show no signs of waning. Adding to this trend, The Strings Omotesando in Tokyo unveils its latest limited edition offering: the Eevee & Friends Afternoon Tea. Running from September 17 to November 30, 2024, your favorite Pokémon bring a dose of adventure to the cafe’s usual stylish ambiance.

Last year, The Strings Omotesando wowed fans with its adorable Pikachu Afternoon Tea. Now it shifts the spotlight to Eevee and its evolutions, promising an enjoyable afternoon of sweet treats and savory bites.

Eevee Caramel Mousse

Among the standout items on this year’s menu is the Eevee Caramel Mousse. This dessert captures the essence of Eevee with its rich, smooth caramel flavor and a fox-like rosette with ears.

Vaporeon Gradient Jelly

Another highlight is the Vaporeon Gradient Jelly, inspired by Eevee’s water-type evolution. A beautiful gradient of jelly mirrors Vaporeon’s aquatic theme, offering a refreshing treat perfect for cooling off in Tokyo’s lingering summer heat.

Jolteon Thunder Cake

The Jolteon Thunder Cake’s lightning-shaped chocolate and candy decorations pay homage to the electric-type personality. The combination of mango and lychee creates a zesty bite.

Limited Time Only – How to Book

This exclusive afternoon tea is available for a limited time, so reservations are highly recommended. Prices range from ¥6,000 on weekdays to ¥6,500 on weekends, with special drinks and dessert options at an extra cost. To experience the Eevee & Friends Afternoon Tea at The Strings Omotesando, book your spot by visiting the website.