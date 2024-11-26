Tokyo Pop-up Stores December 2024 Our top five picks for December pop-ups By Megan Brown and Ethan Linares

From festive markets to kawaii pop-up stores, Tokyo is brimming with holiday magic this season. Here are five must-visit pop-up stores this December happening across the city:

MARUONICHI Bright Holiday

Until January 13th

Mitsubishi is teaming up with Nintendo’s iconic Super Mario for a magical winter event running from Thursday, November 14, 2024, to Monday, January 13, 2025, across Otemachi, Marunouchi and Yurakucho. Visitors can indulge in Super Mario-themed café treats, enjoy a dazzling illumination show every 15 minutes starting at 5 PM, and join a Stamp Rally for a chance to snag exclusive event merchandise.

▶Location: Marunouchi Building, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku

▶Hours: 10am – 11pm

marunouchi.com/lp/brightholiday

CHRISTMAS LOVERS! Shibuya Scramble Square

Until December 25th

The Shibuya Scramble Square Christmas Market is back for the holidays under this year’s theme, “CHRISTMAS LOVERS!” Bringing a festive twist to the heart of Shibuya, this wholesome market invites visitors to discover new favorites and celebrate the season in Tokyo’s most dynamic neighborhood. This is a pop-up store you should not miss this December.

▶Location: Shibuya Scramble Square, Shibuya-ku

▶Hours: 7pm – 9pm

shibuya-scramble-square.com/2024_christmas

SNOWS

Now until December 19

Hokkaido’s winter-exclusive dessert SNOWS is making its debut at JR Tokyo Station with a seasonal Pop-Up store. Available only in winter, SNOWS is crafted from premium Hokkaido ingredients, offering a taste of the region’s finest flavors. Typically found online or at select Pop-Up locations, these limited-edition treats are a must-try for dessert lovers this holiday season.

▶Location: JR Tokyo Station, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku

▶Hours: 11am – 9pm

snows-winter.com

OH MY CAFE X Winnie the Pooh

Until December 15

Oh My Cafe in Tokyo is bringing the magic of Winnie the Pooh to life with a charming collaboration themed “Funny and Friends.” Shop exclusive goods inspired by The Tigger Movie and Winnie the Pooh’s Pie, while indulging in a menu filled with creative dishes like Tigger Bean Curry, Winnie the Pooh Pasta, Piglet Yogurt Smoothie and more.

▶Location: Tokyu Plaza Omotesando Harajuku, Shibuya-ku

▶Hours: 11:15am-9:30pm

hunny2024.ohmycafe.jp

Natsume’s Book of Friends X Karaoke Maneki Neko

December 5 – January 19

Karaoke Maneki Neko is celebrating the anime Natsume’s Book of Friends with a special collaboration featuring exclusive merchandise inspired by Natsume Takashi, Tanuma Kaname and Nyanko-sensei. Take part in a singing campaign to win original prizes like wallpaper images. The event also includes a limited-edition DVD and Blu-ray release of the anime, along with collectible tin badges, acrylic stamps and foil-stamped postcards.

▶Location: Karaoke Maneki Neko stores nationwide

▶Hours: 24 hours

collabo.karaokemanekineko.jp/list/natsume