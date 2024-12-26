Pop-up Stores in Tokyo January 2025 Illuminations, Death Stranding, and more By Metropolis

Tokyo’s bustling winter season is aglow with captivating events that promise excitement for every interest. From the enchanting finale of Tokyo Mega Illumination to exclusive pop-ups celebrating fan-favorite anime and games, the city is bursting with unique experiences.

Whether you’re drawn to dazzling light displays, creative collaborations like Beastars meets Alice in Wonderland, or celebrating milestones like Death Stranding‘s fifth anniversary, Tokyo has something special to offer. Thrill-seekers can enjoy GMMTV’s live fan fest, while comedy enthusiasts can dive into the quirky world of Seitokai ni mo Ana wa Aru! at its dedicated pop-up. Explore Tokyo this season and make unforgettable memories

Tokyo Mega Illumination Finale

Until January 12

Make your winter nights magical with the final days of the Tokyo Mega Illumination at Tokyo City Keiba. This sprawling light display features dazzling installations, including traditional Japanese motifs, modern LED creations, and immersive walk-through tunnels. Perfect for a romantic evening or a family outing, this event combines artistry and innovation to create a truly enchanting experience. Don’t miss it before the lights go out on January 12!

Location: Tokyo City Keiba

Details: tokyomegaillumi.jp/

Beastars Alice in Wonderland Pop-Up

Janurary 10 – January 22

What happens when the anthropomorphic drama of Beastars meets the whimsical fantasy of Alice in Wonderland? Those with enough curiosity to seek out the answer will find it at this unique pop-up event, which features fun installations, character collaborations, and exclusive merchandise. Explore scenes reimagined from the series with a surreal Alice-inspired twist, and pick up special items that blend the two worlds.

Location: Shibuya MODI

Details: anime-press.net/en/events-en/beastars-final-season-pop-up-shop-tokyo-osaka-2025/

GMMTV Fan Fest 2025 Live in Japan

January 13

Thai entertainment giant GMMTV is bringing its star power to Tokyo for a one-night-only fan fest. The event will feature live performances from popular actors and singers, exclusive fan interactions, and sneak peeks into upcoming projects. Held at the Tokyo Garden

Location: Tokyo Garden Theater

Details: gmmtvfestjapan.com/

DEATH STRANDING 5th Anniversary Exhibition & Popup

January 17–February 3

Marking five years since the release of Hideo Kojima’s critically acclaimed video game, this pop-up at Shibuya PARCO offers fans a chance to celebrate Death Stranding’s anniversary through an exciting exhibition. Buy exclusive merchandise, including limited-edition collectibles, and enjoy displays along with interactive exhibits providing a unique, immersive way to get a behind the scenes look at the game’s production.

Location: Shibuya PARCO

Details: kojimaproductions.jp/

Seitokai ni mo Ana wa Aru!’ Pop-Up Shop

January 16 – January 31

Fans of the hit comedy series Seitokai ni mo Ana wa Aru! can enjoy the quirky humor of the student council at this pop-up shop in Akihabara. In addition to exclusive merchandise featuring fan-favorite characters, enjoy themed photo spots and limited-edition items. Whether you’re a long-time devotee or new to the series, this pop-up promises plenty of laughs and collectible goodies.

Location: Atre Akihabara

Details: anime-press.net/en/events-en/seitokai-nimo-ana-wa-aru-popup-shop-tokyo-osaka/