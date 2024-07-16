Pop-Up Stores in Tokyo: July 2024 From makeup and clothing to themed cafes for fans By Bailey Tolentino

Photo courtesy of HERA JAPAN

HERE, NOW, MYSELF

July 6 – October 6

HERA — a luxury makeup brand from Seoul, Korea — has opened a pop-up store in Tokyo this month. They will offer makeup lessons with their exclusive, professional makeup artists, for which reservations are required; but you can also just stop by to purchase HERA makeup products. Mark your calendars for July 26, when there will be an advance sale for the “Sensual Lip and Cheek” product, at which customers with eligible purchases will receive limited edition mini chain bags and pouches, alongside other benefits for larger purchases. Learn more here.

Isetan Shinjuku – Main Building 2F West Park Promotion

Hours: 10 am – 8 pm

Inquiries: herajp.pr@amorepacific.co.jp

Jujutsu Kaisen Cafe

June 20 – August 18

Photo courtesy of Jujutsu Kaisen

Step into Tokyo’s mystical realm at this Jujutsu Kaisen-themed cafe. Some of the dishes you can expect to savor include the “Gojo Red & Blue Chicken Waffle,” inspired by Gojo Satoru’s curse technique, “Geto Cursed Spirit Orb Soba Galette,” topped with a citrusy cursed spirit orb-style jelly, and the “Ieiri Shouko Paella,” served with a knife inspired by Ieiri’s scalpel. The cafe also sells exclusive merchandise featuring brand-new illustrations of the main characters dressed up in summer outfits. You can pick up can badges, keychains, acrylic stands, postcards and more.

BOX cafe&space Q Plaza, Harajujuku, Shibuya-ku

¥660 reservation fee

*Food and drinks are not included in the reservation fee.

Disney Dream Travel – PONEYCOMB // MIIA

July 18 – July 31

Shoulder pouch with photo case – ¥3,850 (tax included) – Photo from PONEYCOMB

Exciting news for Disney fans and travel fanatics alike! PONEYCOMB will open a pop-up store this month for their Disney Dream Travel collection, full of Disney-themed clothes and (travel) accessories. For just under two weeks, items such as the Mickey Mouse shoulder pouch (pictured above), which are usually online exclusives, will be available for in-person purchase at this pop-up.

Lumine Est Shinjuku – 1st floor in front of the information desk

See all items for sale on X.

IDOLM@STER PARTY

July 12 – July 25

Photo courtesy of Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Visit Tokyo Character Street to purchase all sorts of souvenirs themed on the video game series, IDOLMASTER. Choose from a wide selection of stickers, postcards, acrylic figurines, tapestries, travel accessories, cookie boxes and more. Learn more here.

Tokyo Character Street Ichiban Plaza

Hours: 10 am – 8:30 pm

Queen of Tears Exhibition

July 12 – July 28

Photo courtesy of @soohyunupdates

Calling all fans of the K-Drama, Queen of Tears! Tower Records Shibuya is hosting an exhibition alongside an exclusive merchandise shop themed around the show. Customers with purchases of ¥5,000 or more will receive a limited edition Queen of Tears Polaroid-style photo (picked at random, 1 out of 8 types, while supplies last). Admission is free, but electronic tickets must be booked by 11:59pm the day prior to your visit.

Tower Space Shibuya (Tower Records Shibuya, 2nd floor)

1-22-14 Jinnan, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Hours: 11 am – 9 pm