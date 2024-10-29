Pop-Up Stores in Tokyo: November 2024 Pokémon as traditional Japanese crafts, anime fragrances and Hello Kitty’s birthday pop-up By Anna Stevens and Hannah Banzuelo

Pokemon x Kogei Crafts Exhibition

Tokyo Art Week 2024

November 1, 2024 – February 2, 2025

Photo credit: Mori Building Co., Ltd.

Step into the Pokémon x Crafts Exhibition at Tokyo’s Azabudai Hills Gallery where 80 unique pottery and metalwork are displayed. Explore Pikachu and friends spring to life as traditional Japanese art. Beyond the art, treat yourself to exclusive merch, Pokémon-themed bites with a Japanese twist and tea ceremonies.

▼Location

Azabudai Hills Gallery Cafe, 5 Chome-8 Toranomon, Minato-ku

▼Opening Hours

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday: 10am – 7pm

Friday, Saturday and days before holidays: 10am – 8pm

▼Fees & Reservations

¥1,500 – ¥1,800 (students and kids discount)



Check out their official website for more information!

Primaniacs Pop-up in Tokyo

October 17 – November 4, 2024

Primaniacs, the brand known for its iconic anime and game-inspired fragrances, is hosting a special Pop-up in Tokyo. With scents inspired by characters from series like “Attack on Titan”, “Naruto” and “Sailor Moon”, this event is a haven for collectors and anime lovers alike. Explore a lineup of over 1,600 fragrances and find a scent that captures the essence of your favorite character.

▼Location

Shibuya PARCO, 15-1 Udagawacho, Shibuya-ku



▼Opening Hours

11am – 9pm



▼More Information

Check out their official website for more information!

Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Pop-Up Market Tour

October 24 – November 5, 2024

Overload in cuteness as Hello Kitty celebrates her big birthday at the Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Market pop-up in Tokyo. This isn’t your average shopping trip—it’s a full-on fan fest brimming with one-of-a-kind merch created just for this golden milestone. From collectibles to keepsakes, dive into Hello Kitty’s world, surrounded by fans of all ages celebrating the icon herself.

▼Location

Tobu Department Store, 1-1-25 Nishiikebukuro, Toshima-ku

▼Opening Hours

10am – 8pm

▼More Information

Check out their official website for more information!

Haikyu!! The Movie x Tower Records Cafe Pop-up in Tokyo

October 24 – November 24, 2024

Dive into the action as the “Haikyu!! The Movie: Battle at the Dump” collaboration cafe opens its doors. To celebrate the Blu-ray and DVD release, this cafe offers a truly immersive experience—step into exclusive scenes with Hinata, Kageyama, Tsukishima, Kenma, Kuroo and Yaku as your culinary guides. Expect surprising story-inspired dishes, collectible merch and special presentations that bring the intensity of “battle at the dump” right to your table. It’s a one-of-a-kind chance to savor Haikyu!! In a whole new way.

▼Location

Tower Records Shibuya — 2F Cafe Space, 1-22-14 Jinnan, Shibuya-ku

▼Opening Hours

10:30am – 9pm

▼How to Join

Reservations are required. Visit the Tower Records website to secure your spot now!

Art Week Tokyo

November 7 – November 10, 2024

Ride the creativity wave at Art Week Tokyo (AWT)! This annual celebration of contemporary art takes over Tokyo, uniting 53 of the city’s top museums and galleries. Hop on the free “AWT BUS” shuttle bus, and let it whisk you from one creative experience to the next. Go deeper with “AWT FOCUS,” a special exhibit you can take home, and “AWT VIDEO,” an insider video program like a backstage pass to Tokyo’s art pulse.

▼Location

53 art spaces throughout Tokyo

Check out participating facilities here.

▼Opening Hours

Varying Hours

▼Fees & Reservations

No reservations are required for the gallery, but some exhibitions in the museum require prior reservations.