Anime Pop-up Events in Tokyo 2026

Tokyo continues to set the pace for limited-run anime events, with new collaborations, exhibitions and themed cafés rolling out year-round. This year’s lineup already includes major franchise celebrations, immersive installations and returning fan favorites. From large-scale showcases to character cafés, here’s your updated guide to the must-visit anime events in Tokyo.

Pokémon GO Fest 2026

Tokyo Bay Area | May 29 – Jun 1, 2026

Photo: iStock

Pokémon GO Fest 2026 returns to the Tokyo Bay Area and turns the waterfront into a citywide playground for Trainers. Players can complete exclusive Field Research, join themed raids, encounter rare spawns and unlock limited-time bonuses designed to encourage in-person group play. Community meetups, collaborative challenges and dedicated photo spots make this one of the largest Pokémon events of the year in Japan.

Dates: May 29, 2026 (9 am) – Jun 1, 2026 (5 pm)

Location: Tokyo Bay Area

Website: pokemongo.com

AnimeJapan 2026

Tokyo Big Sight | Mar 28–29, 2026

Photo Credit: AnimeJapan

AnimeJapan remains the country’s largest annual anime industry event, filling Tokyo Big Sight with major studio booths and headline announcements. The convention hosts packed stage shows featuring voice actors and artists, alongside exclusive previews and production reveals. A dedicated Family Anime Festa area offers free-entry exhibits and character greetings aimed at younger fans.

Dates: Mar 28–29, 2026 (9 am–5 pm, last admission 4:30 pm)

Location: Tokyo Big Sight, East Halls 4–8, South Halls 1–4, Rooftop Exhibition Area

Website: anime-japan.jp

Tokyo Anime Award Festival 2026 (TAAF)

Ikebukuro | Mar 13–16, 2026

Photo Credit: The Tokyo Anime Award Festival

The Tokyo Anime Award Festival returns to Ikebukuro under the theme “Tokyo, the Hub of Contemporary Animation.” The program includes award-nominated feature and short films from around the world, plus industry events and hands-on opportunities for emerging creators. The festival concludes with the Tokyo Governor’s Award presented to the Grand Prize winner.

Dates: Mar 13, 2026 (10 am) – Mar 16, 2026 (8 pm)

Locations: TOHO Cinemas Ikebukuro, Toshima Civic Center

Website: animefestival.jp/en/

Cinnamoroll’s Sky Blue Party

Sunshine 60 Observatory | Feb 27 – Mar 31, 2026

Photo Credit: Sanrio Co., Ltd.

Sanrio celebrates Cinnamoroll’s March 6 birthday with a themed event inside Sunshine 60 Observatory in Ikebukuro. The 60th-floor space transforms into a “birthday party in the clouds,” complete with a cloud archway entrance, pastel decorations and character photo spots. Guests can play on a giant cake installation, try balloon-catching and rhythm games, and join a stamp rally to decorate Cinnamoroll’s cake.

Dates: Feb 27 – Mar 31, 2026

Location: Sunshine 60 Observatory

Website: sanrio.co.jp

Chairoikoguma Café

S-Pik Cafe Tokyo | Mar 5 – Apr 3, 2026

Photo Credit: San-X Co., Ltd.

Chairoikoguma takes over S-Pik Cafe with a pastel-heavy themed menu inspired by beach imagery and soft colors. Dishes include a playful blue curry alongside photo-ready desserts and drinks tied to the character’s aesthetic. The collaboration also features exclusive goods for fans who want to bring the theme home.

Dates: Mar 5 – Apr 3, 2026

Location: S-Pik Cafe

Website: sweets-paradise.jp

Ouran High School Host Club Café

My Charaful Cafe Tokyo | Until Mar 15, 2026

Photo Credit: Ouran Café

The Ouran High School Host Club café brings themed décor and character visuals to My Charaful Cafe in Tokyo. The menu includes items such as strawberry sandwiches and chocolate banana sandwiches, available for dine-in or takeaway. Don’t worry about missing it as a separate Osaka run follows from Apr 22 to Jul 5, 2026.

Dates: Until Mar 15, 2026

Location: My Charaful Cafe

Website: ouran-2nd.hakusensha-cafe.com

