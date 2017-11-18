Aaron Jenkin, Project Manga’s creator, found the motivation for his project when he learned that President Trump would be visiting Japan to discuss political matters with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe—specifically, the issue of Japanese who were abducted by North Korea. The idea behind Jenkin’s Project Manga was inspired by many years living in Tokyo and more years working in the country’s manga industry.

The creative project focuses on three different styles of hat which read “MANGA” instead of “MAGA.” It is, of course, a humorous play on President Trump’s slogan “Make America Great Again.” One hundred percent of the profits raised will go to the National Association for the Rescue of Japanese Kidnapped by North Korea (NARKN). On the Project Manga GoFundMe page, donors may also donate the amount they wish (selecting a hat is not a requirement).

GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/manga-hats-to-help-japan (to donate and read the full story about the project)

Twitter: @ProjectMangaOFC

YouTube: https://youtu.be/6qYAP3NE2gg

Homepage: https://www.projectmanga.com/