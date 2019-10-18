Robin Hood

This monumental misfire tries to do something new with old material. Fails. Miserably. The script is overly politicized, the direction is garbled and lazy, the storytelling is weak, its moronic attempts at pop cultural relevancy are jarring, and the action sequences are lame. The cast (incl. Jamie Foxx, Ben Mendelsohn, Eve Hewson & F. Murray Abraham) is criminally wasted. A phenomenally miscast Taron Egerton, who did okay in Rocketman due to a physical resemblance to Elton John, fills the title role with great timidity. Already nominated for three Razzies. Had me rooting for the Sheriff of Nottingham.

Oct 18 (116 min)