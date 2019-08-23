Well, hell, it worked for Queen. This jukebox musical focuses on Elton John’s breakthrough years, from child prodigy to full-fledged (wink) pop-star, and on his lifelong musical partnership with songwriter Bernie Taupin (Jamie Bell). While the talents of Taron Egerton (Kingsman, Eddie the Eagle and history’s worst ever Robin Hood) elude me, I’d be hard pressed to suggest a better or more committed actor for a biopic about Sir Elton, if only for the physical resemblance. Some exhilarating musical numbers and a good script result in a raising of the bar for the genre. Oddly, not a lot of fun. (121 min)