The Oak Door, Grand Hyatt Tokyo’s famed steakhouse is renowned for its high-quality dining experience and will be introducing several new additions to its star-spangled menu in celebration of the Rugby World Cup 2019. All of the new items featured on the menu are inventive and experimental and are all appropriately colored in support of three fan favorites. A black bun for the New Zealand burger, a white roll for the England hotdog and a ruby red roll for the Japan hotdog.



All three will be topped with premium wagyu beef and contain distinct ingredients sure to get everyone’s mouths watering. The New Zealand burger’s black bun is made with bamboo charcoal dough and contains a beef pâté, deep-fried fresh jalapeños, tomato relish, lettuce, fresh red onion and cheddar cheese. The toppings on the hotdogs are also both distinct from one another. The England-themed hotdog is topped with home-made purple sauerkraut, pork sausage and grain mustard while the Japan-themed dog offers a dynamic taste of Japan with the use of daikon white radish, teriyaki mayonnaise and yuzu rind. A general rugby hotdog topped with house-made chili con carne, pork sausage, diced red onion, melted cheddar cheese, is also featured among the steakhouse’s delicious line-up.



Original beer cocktails including China Blue and Aperol and a number of craft beers from around the world are all available to be served alongside the mains for a special price of ¥1,000. With the extensive assortment of beverages to accompany your main, there has never been a more suitable pairing.

All of these specialty menu items will be available everyday from 11:30am – 11pm on September 20 until November 2. Make sure to catch these specials as they are only available during the Rugby World Cup season. With these game foods sure to put supporters in the game mood, we can all agree that no Rugby World Cup experience is truly complete without this fittingly-themed dining experience.

The Oak Door: Grand Hyatt Tokyo 6F, 6-10-3 Roppongi, Minato-ku

https://www.tokyo.grand.hyatt.co.jp/en/restaurants/oak-door-restaurant/