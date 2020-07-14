Leading Tokyo-based firm Japan Travel has recently announced a new car service aimed at international travelers looking for a safe and hygienic mode of transport from airports to their place of residence. SafeRide is a unique service offered by Japan Travel, in conjunction with a local car partner, with a focus on giving an alternative and virus-protective mode of transport for the COVID-19 world.

SafeRide safeguards against any potentially dangerous proximity with unknown persons by ensuring its English-speaking drivers are safe, aware and outfitted in spotless personal protection. The cars have separation curtains and ventilation, and drivers maintain a distance from passengers from the pickup point to their destination. The company also ensures that each car has hand sanitizer, an ozone device and is disinfected and cleaned thoroughly after each ride.

SafeRide is a service which has been created to specifically combat any fears or reluctance about traveling on public transport or more conventional car services offered throughout the country.

Stay Safe, Ride with Confidence

To ensure safety and protection at all times, SafeRide has implemented the following measures:

Our Drivers

Drivers wear a mask and gloves, changed with each passenger

Drivers follow appropriate social distancing etiquette, such as stepping back as you board, waiting for you to leave your luggage before loading, etc.

If you prefer to load your own luggage, this is also acceptable

Regular temperature and health checks

English-speaking

Our Cars

Hand sanitizer as passengers enter

Complimentary face mask (N95 masks available on request)

Curtaining between passenger space and driver

Vans, allowing passengers to sit further back in vehicle

Open window policy for fresh air flow, or portable ozone device, as you prefer

Pre-ride cleansing of all passenger surfaces with disinfectant

Trash receptacles for personal trash, bags replaced every ride

No ride sharing outside your party

Our Process

SafeRide has a strict policy regarding scheduling to allow proper cleansing and driver rest periods. If customers prefer not to handle cash or come within close proximity of the driver we offer a pre-paid facility. Additionally, SafeRide has a comprehensive English-language support system and is more than happy to handle any special requests from customers.

For more information regarding pricing, special services and FAQs please check:

japantravel.com/

For more updates on the COVID-19 pandemic in Japan, please check:

metropolisjapan.com/covid-19-resources/