Leap into spring with your best foot forward by finding practical ways to work on self-improvement and personal growth. Our list of community groups, clubs and events are a great starting point. Already part of a group? Have an upcoming event you’d like to feature in our magazine or on our site? Share it with our international community here: metropolisjapan.com/submit-an-event/
DIAMOND WAY BUDDHISM
Whichever school of Buddhism you study, it isn’t something you believe in, it’s something you do. It’s not a religion, but a lifestyle and a series of life lessons. Diamond Way Buddhism is part of Karma Kagyu, one of the oldest Tibetan Buddhism schools, and the group’s focus is to deliver easy-to-understand Buddhist teachings and meditation for practical use in your everyday modern life. Join the group’s weekly guided meditation every Sunday from 6pm by reserving a spot online. The group welcomes beginners, and you can check out a meditation sample video ahead of time if you’re curious about what to expect.
401 Est Merveille Building, 3-8-16 Higashicho, Koganei-shi
diamondway-buddhism.jp
BOOK AND BED TOKYO
Something between a hostel, cafe, lounge, bookstore and library, Book and Bed Tokyo is just one of the many “book hotels” that have been popping up around the city in recent years. Brush up on your cooking or photography skills or finally read one of those classics you’ve been meaning to get to
with over 4,000 books and magazines available in English and Japanese. Depending on how much time you can carve out of your schedule, curl up
on a sofa for the afternoon or book a room for a daytime or overnight stay in case your chosen book becomes extra enthralling. The space is also available to hire for events, exhibitions and photo shoots once you’re ready to show off your newfound skills.
1-27-5 Kabukicho, Shinjuku-ku
bookandbedtokyo.com
ARTBAR TOKYO
If there is one thing missing from your average, run-of-the-mill art class, it’s an abundance of wine. Artbar Tokyo noticed this glaring gap in the market, and ever since then, it has been teaching artists of all skill levels how to paint like Monet with a glass of Moët. The Artbar team puts an emphasis on fun and relaxation, offering everything from group classes to private parties to company team-building sessions in both English and Japanese. Learn a new skill, decorate your apartment and make some new friends along the way with accessible locations in both Daikanyama and Jingumae.
7-2 Daikanyamacho, Shibuya-ku
201 Takara Building,5-30-2 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku
artbar.co.jp
FEW JAPAN
For Empowering Women (FEW) is a Tokyo-based network for globally-minded, English-speaking women. FEW supports women through peer mentorship, community engagement and learning activities in a welcoming, inclusive and safe environment. It’s also a place for female entrepreneurs starting new small businesses in Tokyo. Events, workshops and seminars happen year-round and are open for both members and guests to get involved and inspired.
Online events offered throughout spring.
fewjapan.com
ONLINE COURSES AT TEMPLE UNIVERSITY JAPAN
It’s never too late to add to your resume or take a deep dive into a subject you’ve always been interested in. Ready to tackle more Japanese language or become a sake expert? Or perhaps you’ve been meaning to learn about blockchain or how to manage your finances? Throughout March, Temple University Japan is offering a range of affordable online courses and free workshops to help you keep your brain sharp and develop your skills.
Online and on-campus
tuj.ac.jp
STAND-UP TOKYO
So you’ve been working on some jokes that crack up your friends but where do you go to properly test out your material? Or maybe you’ve got a fear of public speaking but you’ve decided you’re ready to throw yourself in the deep end? Stand-up Tokyo has been supporting the local comedy community for the past several years now, with a variety
of open mic nights and beginner workshops available for those who would like to iron out their sets or just get involved with fellow comedy fans. Online open mic sessions
are currently being held for those looking to test things out minus the stage fright.
Online events
standuptokyo.com
SETAGAYA YOGA STUDIO
Hop into something comfortable, slow things down and breathe in some fresh air with rooftop Hatha yoga sessions. Setagaya Yoga Studio reopened in 2019 with the rooftop experience overlooking the Tokyo skyline and now holds group classes on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. If you’re not comfortable to start with a group, it is also possible to arrange private classes by request. What better way to refresh your mind and detox your body to get ready for the day ahead?
1-1-12 Kyodo, Setagya-ku
setagayayogastudio.com
KRAV MAGA SELF DEFENSE FOR WOMEN
Krav maga is a style of self-defense that has found its way to fame because of its use in major films by Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lopez and Angelina Jolie. Originating from Israel, it is known for its emphasis on efficiency, using simultaneous offensive and defensive moves and taking a combination of techniques from other martial arts such as boxing, karate, wrestling and judo. Nippon Krav Maga Academy provides specially designed women-only classes in English at its schools in Naka-Meguro and Yokohama. The focus is on providing students with skills and knowledge that can be used in real-life situations, should the need arise, as well as on improving self-confidence and physical fitness.
3F Akimoto Building, 1-16-11 Nakameguro, Meguro-ku
4F Dai 1 Suga Building, 5-67 Otacho, Naka-ku
kravmaga-tokyo.com
TOKYO WALKERS
With cherry blossom season almost in full swing, there’s no better time to get out and take a stroll around the city. Tokyo Walkers holds regular group walking sessions in various locations in and around the capital, which are designed to improve your physical and mental health, boost your energy and meet new friends. The group currently boasts around 5,000 members and over 30 different regular routes within the city, as well as bayside walks and mountain hikes further afield. Soak up the sun, clear your mind and make some new friends along the way with Tokyo Walkers.