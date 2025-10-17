The Shiba Inu That Saved the World How a man, a dog and the internet united for good By Joe Pinner

Kantaro Inagaki with San-chan. Kantaro Inagaki.

Kantaro Inagaki didn’t set out to become an internet phenomenon. He simply loved walking and loved his home country, and wanted to share it online with those who would be interested. But once the 26-year-old set off in April 2024 to trek the length of Japan, his journey took a turn he couldn’t have predicted. In Kyushu, he met a one-month-old Shiba Inu puppy he named San-chan—and that moment would change both of their lives.

His online videos share the gentle rhythm of life on the road. When he suddenly introduced his growing pup, the combination immediately struck a chord with people across the world. His following rocketed from 50,000 to 1.9 million in just a single month.

And then, something remarkable happened: fans channelled their affection into action. Together, they’ve raised over $27,000 for animal charities through cryptocurrency, merchandise and even an app—all under the banner of a project they call “Crypt4Good.”



How it Started

Inagaki says the idea of walking across Japan had been brewing for years. “I love Japan, and I love walking,” he explains. “When I was growing up, I walked around my hometown every day.”

After studying abroad for two years—one in New Zealand, one in Australia—he returned home with a new appreciation for his own country. “Japan is so rich in history, culture and landscapes. Before travelling the world, I wanted to walk every corner of my own country,” he says.

For Inagaki, walking is more than just a mode of travelling: “Living outside, you really feel alive. Humans are a part of nature, but modern life has distanced us from it. Living like that can lead to stress and depression. For me, spending time in nature makes me appreciative of everything around me—which is the only way to live life!”

He began filming his journey alone, documenting the days as he walked and admired the beauty of Japan’s countryside on foot.

First post (Day 1)

“At the time, I hadn’t thought of having a travel buddy. I was just on my own,” says Inagaki. Early on, he walked alone, often for days on end, his main companion a stuffed toy orangutan attached to his backpack.

But that all changed on Day 256.

Meeting San-chan: Love at First Sight

San-chan. Kantaro Inagaki.

“When I was walking around Kyushu, there was a place called Beppu Onsen,” Inagaki explains. “On the last day of my stay, when I was about to leave the city, I saw this sign that said, ‘Shiba Inu puppies have been born.’”

Drawn in by his love for Shibas, he stepped inside. “San-chan was with her siblings, but she was the first to make eye contact—it was love at first sight.”

At first, he walked away. “I didn’t know how to take care of a dog while living on the road,” he admits. So, he continued on his trek alone, journeying on past Beppu. But something wasn’t quite right.

“After two or three days, all I could think about was that puppy. I couldn’t get her out of my mind,” says Inagaki. So, he did some research, learning about Shiba Inus online and tossing and turning at night over the puppy he’d left behind.

In the end, there was nothing else to do but retrace his steps, walk all the way back, and bring San-chan along for the ride.

An Instant Hit: The Early Days With San-Chan

As a puppy, San-chan couldn’t walk far. “She used to sleep in my jacket while I walked,” Inagaki recalls. His first video with San-chan, titled “Day 1 of walking Japan with Shiba Inu,” instantly went viral, gaining millions of views on TikTok and Instagram.

“Day 1 of walking Japan with Shiba Inu”

From that point on, the online obsession with San-chan exploded, and Inagaki’s follower count jumped from 50,000 to 1.9 million in a single month. “I never imagined my journey would blow up online,” he says. “It was all very surprising.”

The Kindness of Strangers

Kantaro Inagaki with his dog San-chan on the road. Kantaro Inagaki.

The internet love has also translated into real-world support. “I’ve had strangers give me drinks, snacks and even a place to stay,” Inagaki says.

One night, after soaking in a local onsen, he struck up a conversation with a man. “After chatting for a bit, he asked if I wanted to stay at his place. I ended up having a cooked meal and a free bed for the night,” he says.

Inagaki says that these moments are important when living a life on the road, something which is not always like the dream it seems online. “Living outside, sleeping in a tent, you really feel the rain, thunderstorms, the heat and the cold. There’s no protection,” he explains. “But these acts of kindness keep me going.”

His followers span continents from Brazil to Australia, sending messages, donations and encouragement. “It makes me feel connected to everyone, even when I’m somewhere remote. I love that technology lets us share love and positivity instantly across the world.”

Online Community and Animal Charity Work

The online community didn’t stop at cheering him on from the comments section. Inspired by his journey, fans came together and pitched Inagaki an idea: SanCoin ($SAN), a cryptocurrency inspired by meme coins like Dogecoin (also a Shiba Inu).

However, unlike other meme coins, often used by internet influencers to make a quick buck from viral fame, this coin would be used for good. All proceeds would go to animal charities.

“They gave me 3% of the supply, and I donated it all,” Inagaki says. “Through this project, I hope we can prove that crypto can be used for good, not greed.”

So far, it’s been a resounding success. The project, running under the slogan Crypt4Good, has raised over $27,000 for animal charities. Averaging about $500 in donations each week, the group raises funds for small organizations focused on animal welfare.

Alongside the cryptocurrency, the online community has even created its own app, an internet game and merchandise, all of which generate profits that are donated to animal welfare charities.

Inagaki sees it as part of a bigger vision, “My dream is a world where humans and animals can live side by side, without harm. This project is a small step toward that.”

Looking Ahead

Since April 2024, Inagaki has walked over 6,000 kilometres—but his journey is nowhere near finished. He says he has roughly the same distance ahead, aiming to complete it with San-chan over two years. “I plan to walk through all 47 prefectures of Japan. I’ve finished the south, and now I’m heading north to Hokkaido,” he says. “Climbing Mount Fuji will be the final chapter of our journey.”

And after that? Asked about his goals after completing his hike, he doesn’t hesitate. “One day, I want to be someone who’s donated more than anyone in history—or at least made the biggest positive impact I can.”

“And I want San-chan to be known as the dog that saved the world.”

