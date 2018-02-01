During the title Las Vegas night, a Vegas cop battles homicidal mobsters, corrupt police and an internal affairs investigation, all while trying to rescue his kidnapped son. Tough talk, crooked cops, double crosses, car chases and shootouts, punctuated regularly by brutal fisticuffs. You’ve seen all this before, only better.

Jamie Foxx and Michelle Monaghan, who I thought had both graduated from such trite retreads, elevate the material somewhat. Just not quite to the watchable level. True to its title, however, the sound design was so ear-blasting it kept waking me up. (95 min)