Sonic the Hedgehog

Let me see if I’ve got this straight. A blue hedgehog from another dimension that can run really fast arrives on Earth, where he and a small-town cop (James Marsden) team up to prevent a megalomaniacal evil genius (Jim Carrey) from capturing the creature and using his powers for world dominance. Or something.

Okay, so I’m in a demographic pretty far from that of the targeted gamers who actually know who this speedy little rodent is (Metacritic critics: 47; users: 8.4). But if the US/Japan/Canada filmmakers were aiming for a kind of Pixar children-of-all-ages vibe, they ain’t gonna make it. It’s colorful and kinetic, but the scant creativity peaks early on, after which it’s just noise. And product placement.

On the plus side, it’s always fun to watch Carrey in his over-the-top element, but his character here looks like a “best hits” reel.

In short, about what you might expect from a video-game maker (Sega). I’ll be skipping the obvious sequel.

(99 min)