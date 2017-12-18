[Sponsored]

Sound Museum Vision is one of the largest clubs in Japan, fitted out with the finest audio equipment. Featuring four floors, you can enjoy different genres of music in one night. Genre: Hip Hop, EDM, Open Format and House.

Celebrate New Year at Vision’s Countdown Party.

Artists: BREAKBOT & IRFANE – DJ Set, tofubeats – DJ Set, JOMMY, MONKEY TIMERS, YOSA and TAAR.

Headliner Breakbot, from iconic label Ed Banger, brings his unique blend of French funk, disco and house to Vision this year for its legendary New Year party. Domestic heroes tofubeats, JOMMY, MONKEY TIMERS, YOSA and TAAR make up the sickest of line-ups for Vision’s New Year bash at its famed Dogenzaka location.

2017.12.31

Open 9pm

¥3,500 (Advance)

https://jp.residentadvisor.net/events/1038921

9pm – 11pm ¥4,000

11pm – 3.30am ¥5,000

3.30am – 5am ¥2,000

B1F Shin-Daisho Bldg. 2-10-7 Dogenzaka, Shibuya

TEL 03-5728-2824

Closest station: Shibuya

www.vision-tokyo.com