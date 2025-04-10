Strings Omotesando Launches Cherry & Rose Vintage Afternoon Tea A Retro-Pop Afternoon Delight By Metropolis

If you’ve ever dreamt of stepping into a scene from a 1950s New York diner—with a splash of modern elegance—The Strings Omotesando Afternoon Tea has your spring-summer fantasy covered.

Launching May 8 through July 7, the stylish café Cafe & Dining ZelkovA brings to life a vibrant new seasonal treat: the Cherry & Rose New York Vintage Afternoon Tea at Strings Omotesando. Inspired by the retro-pop charm of 1950s America, this limited-time experience infuses nostalgic glamour with Tokyo’s signature flair for detail and flavor.

Vintage Glamour Meets Floral Elegance

The afternoon tea is a feast for all senses—anchored in the bold red of cherries and the delicate aroma of roses. The sweets lineup includes seven artful creations: from a gleaming cherry-shaped mousse reminiscent of classic rouge, to twin-cherry clafoutis and a retro canelé topped with cherry, each bite is both playful and elegant. Rose-scented tarts and scones round out the sweet offerings, balancing charm with sophistication.

On the savory side, you’ll find a trio of color-coordinated delights: red paprika mousse with tomato and rose crystal jelly, a beet tabbouleh tart, and ZelkovA’s signature pink duck burger with a spicy raspberry sauce—a playful nod to diner culture with a gourmet twist.

Alfresco Nostalgia on the NY-Inspired Terrace

Set against the lush greenery of The Strings terrace—designed to evoke the relaxed vibes of a New York street—the setting is perfect for a weekend catch-up, a glamorous midday break, or even an Instagram-worthy solo escape.

The venue also offers mini afternoon tea courses during both lunch and dinner, each ending with a selection of four sweets from the main tea menu. For those on the go, there’s even a takeout version, elegantly packed in an original stand-style box designed for at-home indulgence or a luxurious picnic.

Pair It with a Floral Cooler or Classic TWG

Enhancing the mood, a choice of 16 premium teas from Singapore’s TWG, alongside coffee, completes the set. For something extra, try one of the limited-time drinks like the Red Cherry Fruit Ade or the Lavender Rose Darjeeling Cooler—perfect companions to the floral-fruity palette of the tea.

Strings Omotesando Afternoon Tea Details

When: May 8 (Thu) – July 7 (Mon), 2025

Where: Cafe & Dining ZelkovA, The Strings Omotesando, 1F

Time: 11:30am–8:00pm (two-hour seating)

Price:

Afternoon Tea: ¥5,500 (weekday) / ¥5,800 (weekend)

Mini Afternoon Tea Courses: ¥5,500 (Lunch) / ¥6,800 (Dinner)

Takeout Set (for 2): ¥8,000

Optional drinks: ¥900 each

Reservations: 03-5778-4566

