Book Review: The City and Its Uncertain Walls by Haruki Murakami A quiet return to memory, longing and surreal boundaries By Jessie Carbutt

Haruki Murakami’s fiction has sold over 50 million copies worldwide, yet his stories rarely aim for clarity. Instead, they linger in ambiguity, asking readers to sit with uncertainty rather than resolve it. “The City and Its Uncertain Walls” follows that same path, offering a subdued, introspective narrative that feels both familiar and quietly disorienting.

A City Built on Memory

At the center of The City and Its Uncertain Walls review is a man searching for a lost love within a mysterious, enclosed city. It’s a place where shadows detach from their owners and take on lives of their own, and where the boundaries between reality and imagination feel increasingly unstable.

Murakami doesn’t rush the premise. The story unfolds gradually, less concerned with plot progression than with atmosphere.

Returning to Familiar Ground

Long-time readers will notice echoes of Murakami’s earlier work. The novel draws from ideas he explored decades ago, creating a recursive quality that gives the story a sense of déjà vu.

Themes of absence and longing are constant. The protagonist’s search is not just for another person, but for a version of himself that may no longer exist. The narrative resists firm answers, and that restraint becomes part of its appeal.

A Slow and Reflective Read

This isn’t a fast-paced novel, and it doesn’t try to be. The prose moves with a quiet rhythm, inviting readers to pause and absorb rather than push forward. It’s the kind of book that rewards patience.

At times, the ambiguity can feel frustrating. Key questions remain unresolved, and meaning often feels just out of reach. Still, that tension is deliberate. The uncertainty is where the novel lives.

Is This Book For You?

This The City and Its Uncertain Walls review points to a novel best suited for readers who enjoy introspective and surreal fiction. Fans of Murakami’s earlier works, or those drawn to authors like Kazuo Ishiguro, will find familiar ground here.

It won’t satisfy those looking for a tightly structured plot or clear resolution. But for readers willing to sit with ambiguity, Murakami offers something quieter and more contemplative—a story that lingers, even after the final page.

Read The City and Its Uncertain Walls by Haruki Murakami here.

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