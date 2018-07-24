Let’s be honest, Sunday isn’t the most orthodox of days for clubbing. That being said, party animals who haven’t been home since Saturday’s shenanigans, lucky folk who have Mondays off or those who enjoy clubbing in a more relaxed manner have the opportunity to get their groove on, twice a month, at a club event in Shibuya.

According to organizers, Sunday Afternoon at Contact, located on Shibuya’s Dogenzaka, is a party where “everyone can enjoy and feel at home regardless of their sex, color or race. Dancers can enjoy various genres of music including house, disco, techno, jazz, reggae and dub.”

This month’s installment sees DJ Toshiyuki Goto playing from opening time in Studio X with Dx & Shami (Soi production) with Pakuzow in the foyer. A selection of free munchies is also available for those in need of some much-needed sustenance. Sunday Afternoon is also kid-friendly and has a natty wee children’s play area so you can dance the day away while your young’uns rave it up with other kids.

It’s a great concept and a perfect location for a day of dancing and fun and frolics. Bring your pals, colleagues, parents and kids. It’s a cool hangout for those who are looking for a different way to spend their Sunday.



Sunday Afternoon

Sunday, July 29

6pm – 11pm. Cover: ¥1,500. Contact Tokyo. 2-10-12 Dōgenzaka Shintaiso BLDG No.4 B2, Shibuya-ku