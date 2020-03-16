Titillating Nights at Tantra Tokyo

For nearly two decades, legendary show club Tantra has been the go-to spot for those looking for top-notch entertainment in Tokyo’s famous nightlife district.

With a colorful bill of events and performances ranging from cabaret to burlesque and even private parties, Tantra ensures a safe and exciting visit for all who enter.

Experience nightlife in Roppongi

An epicenter of Tokyo nightlife, Roppongi is well known for its various clubs and entertainment venues. Tantra, located in the heart of this bustling district, stands out from neighboring establishments due to its high-end dining options and stunning performances featuring various entertainers, models and Japanese dancers.

From global stars to bachelors and travelers passing through the capital, visitors are met with an experience unlike any other — which is why Tantra calls itself “Tokyo’s best show club.”

Modern geisha shows, burlesque and more

The venue offers a plethora of shows for audiences of different tastes, from modern geisha (traditional female entertainers) shows to burlesque performances and artistic pole dancing. Tantra’s blend of Japanese and Western-inspired dance and entertainment caters to everyone’s desires, while a tasteful dinner and drink menu keeps clients refreshed.

Monthly themed events such as geisha and cosplay, in addition to seasonal special offers, are prepared by Tantra’s generous hostesses, who ensure a high-quality, friendly atmosphere for all clients, whether they be first-timers, regulars or well known figures and celebrities.

Positive reviews from around the world

For years, Tantra Tokyo has proven to be a coveted attraction for travelers, as well as Japanese and international clients. The venue was awarded TripAdvisor’s “Certificate of Excellence for 2019,” which celebrates businesses that receive consistently positive ratings from visitors from around the world.

Dubbed an “artistic lounge,” Tantra’s clientele includes past visits from the likes of Avril Lavigne, Sting, The Black Eyed Peas and Aerosmith.

English-friendly menus and staff

Tantra caters to its international clientele with English menus and an English-speaking staff. Patrons with dietary restrictions can also rest assured, as Tantra’s neighboring restaurant 395 Spice Tokyo provides plenty of vegetarian dishes and other alternative, delicious options (English menus available).

Make a reservation

A longstanding venue that prides itself on hosting some of the world’s most dazzling entertainment, Tantra promises clients an exceptional fix of the ultimate nightlife experience.

Beyond daily, weekly and monthly shows, the venue also serves as an ideal place to plan private events, such as birthday bashes, ladies night out and bachelor parties. Guests can easily arrive in style with the club’s limousine service.

Make a reservation online and indulge in the Tantra treatment. To see the venue’s full menu of events, plans and packages, check the website for more information.

Tantra Tokyo

8pm – 1am, closed Sun

Zeches Baum B2F

3-9-5 Roppongi, Minato-ku

Station: Roppongi

tantra-tokyo.com