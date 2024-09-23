September 23, 2024
Tattoo-Friendly Sento with Saunas in Tokyo
While it’s true that Japan’s famous bathhouses have historically banned tattoos, “fashion tattoos” are increasingly accepted in sento and onsen(bathhouses). Keep in mind that there is a distinction between irezumi (Japanese-style tattoos associated with the yakuza) and “fashion tattoos”, which refers to Western-style tattoos that tend to reflect an individual’s style and taste.
In any case, unless you were actually part of the Japanese mafia, your tattoos most likely fit into the “fashion tattoo” category. Additionally, while sento is the traditional form of relaxation, saunas have been growing in popularity, with many renovated facilities adding these wooden rooms to their list of services, along with more novel concepts like DJ bars.
This list features five sentos with saunas in Tokyo that I have personally confirmed as tattoo-friendly, regardless of the size or amount of ink you have on your skin.
1. Kairyo-yu (改良湯) – Ebisu
Recently, renovated in 2022, this sento is a blend of modern sophistication and traditional style. A relaxing and meditative ambiance fills the air alongside serene music and sparkling clean tubs. Dark tiled walls and subdued lighting make this facility an excellent choice for anyone who is more reserved about bathing naked among strangers. Chairs are dotted around the bathing area and changing rooms—though there’s no separate break room for unwinding.
Features and Amenities:
Hot bath
Carbonated bath
Cold plunge
Sauna
Body soap and shampoo provided
Hair dryers (inside the dressing room): ¥20 per three minutes
2-19-9 Higashi, Shibuya-ku
kairyou-yu.com/en
2. Bunka Yokusen (文化浴泉) – Ikejiri Ohashi
Located in the trendy area of Ikejiri Ohashi, this space is spotless and everything feels new. It tends to get crowded on weekends and evenings, so there may be a line to use the sauna. On the other hand, the low-lit and quiet rest space for chilling out post-cold plunge is a huge plus, as most public sentos do not have one.
Features and Amenities:
Hot bath
Nanobubble bath
Cold plunge
Sauna
Separate rest space
Body soap and shampoo: ¥670
Towel rental: ¥100
Hair dryers: ¥30 per three minutes
3-6-8 Higashi-yama, Meguro-ku
bunkayokusen1010.com
3. Kogane-yu (黄金湯) – Kinshicho
Founded in 1932, Kogane-yu was fully renovated in 2020. Relax in a range of hot, cold or medicinal baths, plus tansan baths and special saunas. The venue has a bar serving its own craft beer, a kitchen and a DJ booth, making it a popular choice for younger bathers. You can even extend your relaxation overnight.
Features and Amenities:
Hot bath
Carbonated bath
Medicinal bath
Cold plunge
Sauna
Akasuri skin treatment
Body wash and shampoo provided
Towel rental: ¥200
Hair dryers: free
4-14-6 Taihei, Sumida-ku
koganeyu.com
4. Aqua Higashi Nakano (アクア東中野) – Nakano
The outdoor rotenburo bath is the highlight here since finding an open- air bath in Tokyo is rare, especially one that allows tattoos. Indoors, nanobubbles work to exfoliate and soften skin while the tansan- carbonated bath may help improve circulation. This facility is a great place for families with kids.
Features and Amenities:
Hot bath
Outdoor hot bath
Carbonated bath
Silk bath
Five-meter outdoor pool
Cold plunge
Sauna
Body soap and shampoo provided
Towel rental: ¥100
Hair dryers: ¥20 per three minutes
3-6-8 Higashi-yama, Meguro-ku
https:/www.aqua-higashinakano1010.com
5. Kotobuki-yu (寿湯) – Ueno
Take a break from the bustle of Ueno and relax at this traditional-style bath house just steps away from the famous Ame-yoko shopping street. Though older than the others listed in this article, this is part of its charm. The baths and changing room are preserved in time, but still immaculately clean.
Features and Amenities:
Hot bath
Outdoor hot bath
Medicated bath
Cold plunge
Sauna
Rest space
Body soap and shampoo provided
Towel rental: ¥100
Hair dryers: Free
5-4-17 Higashi Ueno, Taito-ku
instagram.com/kotobukiyu.ueno
6. Daikoku-yu (大黒湯) – Yoyogi-Uehara
With beautiful murals and vintage posters lining the walls, this Showa-style sento evokes all kinds of nostalgia. Located in the upscale Yoyogi neighborhood, this local hotspot is a little piece of preserved history. A special feature is the electric bath, which infuses weak electricity into hot water—similar to low-frequency therapy devices. This bath can promote blood circulation and improve stiff shoulders, back pain, joint pain and fatigue.
Features and Amenities:
Hot baths
Steam bath
Electric bath
Cold plunge
Sauna
Rest space
Body soap and shampoo provided
Towel rental: free
Hair dryers (inside the dressing room): ¥20 per three minutes
3-24-5 Nishi-hara, Shibuya-ku
ueharaekimae.com/shop
7. Daikoku-yu (大黒湯)– Oshiage
Bathe in real onsen waters for the price of a sento. There are also saunas, cold baths, wooden decks and a cafe. The open-air bath is available for men on odd-numbered days and women on even-numbered days, while the carbonated spring bath follows the opposite schedule. Established in 1949, the spa blends a modern atmosphere with a traditional interior.
Features and Amenities:
Hot bath
Outdoor bath
Carbonated bath
Cold plunge
Medicinal baths
Mugwort steam salt and infrared sauna
Rest space
Body soap and shampoo provided
Towel rental: ¥130
Hair dryers: free
3-12-14 Yokokawa, Sumida-ku
https:/www.daikokuyu.com/english
8. Paradise(パラダイス) – Tamachi
This high-end sauna is pricey, but it’s worth the investment. The rooms are awash with a natural and calming atmosphere thanks to the exquisite tiles lining the surfaces and flora hanging from the rafters. While this stunning facility is primarily for men, there are “Ladies’ Days” on the 10th, 20th and 30th of each month. To visit this facility, add the LINE account on your phone and register.
Features and Amenities:
Hot bath
Three cold plunges at different temperatures
Sauna
Private sauna (must reserve in advance)
Rest space
5-23-16 Shiba, Minato-ku
paradise-mita.com