Takeshi Dylan Sadachi (佐立武士) Born in 1997, Takeshi spent their childhood in Connecticut before attending high school in both Japan and the U.S. After studying at Waseda University and SOAS University of London, they have worked as an editor for a fashion news outlet and culture magazine. Takeshi was honored with a fully-funded scholarship from the UK government, prompting their return to SOAS University of London to research Japanese queer culture. Since coming back to Japan in late 2023, they now engage in editing and content production at Metropolis Magazine. You can find them on instagram at @takeshiordylan