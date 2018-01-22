The 9th Life of Louis Drax

Self-proclaimed creepshow auteur Alexandre Aja, who has previously edified us with the elegant Piranha 3D and The Hills Have Eyes, matures a bit with this metaphysical mumble. Just not a lot.

A kid in a coma (Aiden Longworth, suitably creepy), the miraculous survivor of a high fall (and eight other life-threatening accidents) comes to the attention of a famed neurologist (Jamie Dornan), who uses unorthodox treatments to tap into the boy’s consciousness. Things happen.

This one, while watchable (I liked the Oliver Platt character), is tonally all over the place. I didn’t know if I was seeing a comedy, a mystery or a dopey psychodrama, but they were all getting tedious. (108 min)