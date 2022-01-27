I wasn’t too thrilled with the 2019 The Addams Family animation. I thought it was little more than a retread of decades of better and funnier riffs on the popular Charles Addams comic strip. Refresh your memory: The Addams Family review

By no means did it warrant a sequel, but here we have an even more pointless, vacuous accounting office-mandated film that’s too scary for the kids it’s aimed at but not at all funny enough to make it worth their parents’ while. Didn’t crack a smile. Not even the voice talent of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron and Chloe Grace Moritz can pull this one up.

It is, rather predictably, a road movie, because that’s what creatively barren filmmakers do when they don’t have any real ideas. It has enough motion, color and light to serve as a babysitter movie, but only if you want your kids to grow up with low cinematic expectations. Littered with lame pop culture references, another device of lazy filmmakers. All this and Snoop Dogg, too. (93 min)