Considered one of the most romantic spots in the city, couples have long flocked here to take a spin in the charming swan boats that dot Inokashira’s central pond. But how does one make a date memorable? Might we recommend: a van down by the river? No, really. Garage 50 (less a garage and more just a vintage VW van) is a weird, wonderful joint that serves up delicious personal pizzas for just six hundred yen. The makeshift pizza oven is located right in the vehicle itself. It’s also only a few blocks away from Inokashira, which makes it the perfect pitstop for grabbing takeout before heading to the park for a picturesque picnic.

If you’re looking for more date spots around Tokyo, check out our full article here.

Garage 50

$

1-23-5 Kichijoji Honcho, Musashino City

4 min. walk from Kichijoji Station