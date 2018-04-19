The Dark Tower

I read some, but not all, of the Stephen King “tower” books. I think King’s tops, but even admired writers have their fallback ethos. In this case a gothic good-vs.-evil theme that would have gone over better before LOTR made stuff on this level seem generic. And that goes double for this baffling film adaptation; a madly misguided metaphysical video game with zero emotional impact. And not even the combined magnetism of Matthew McConaughey and Idris Elba (both presumably trying to keep a straight face) can salvage this convoluted, clumsy slog. There are rumors it’s a pilot for a TV series. Yawn. (95 min)