The Death of Stalin

The death of one of history’s most murderous monsters and the ensuing jockeying for power among his scheming, back-stabbing acolytes may not be the first thing that pops to mind when thinking about a comedy. But take-no-prisoners political satirist Armando Iannucci (Veep, In the Loop) has turned this concept into a unique black farce that manages to be hilarious without ever making light of the gruesome horror it’s based on. Quite a feat. The bawdy ensemble cast includes Steve Buscemi, Jeffrey Tambor, Olga Kurylenko, Simon Russell Beale and even Michael Palin. Think Dr. Strangelove meets Monty Python. (107 min)