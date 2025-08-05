How to Wear and Style a Summer Yukata Your guide to styling Japan’s most iconic seasonal garment By Tamaki Hoshi

Image Credit: Stnazkul

Once a noble’s bathrobe and later a summer staple for city dwellers, the yukata has never been just a throw-on rental. With meaningful motifs, symbolic colors and time-honored styling tricks, it’s your canvas for seasonal self-expression. Follow these fun and simple steps that’ll turn your yukata into a fashion statement.

Illustration by Tamaki Hoshi

1. Pick Patterns That Speak to You

Think of the yukata as wearable poetry. Like a haiku, its patterns capture the spirit of summer, each one layered with meaning.

Illustration by Tamaki Hoshi

Flowers

➤Morning Glory = unchanging love

➤Sunflower = radiance

➤Hydrangea = graceful transformation, rebirth

➤Bellflower = loyalty

➤Peony = power and elegance

Animals & Insects

➤Goldfish = golden luck

➤Dragonfly = strength and victory

➤Firefly = summer nostalgia

➤Rabbit = leaping into fortune

Objects & Abstracts

➤Fireworks = joy, celebration

➤Paper Fans = prosperity, fresh potential

➤Snowflake Circles = worn in summer to evoke coolness

These are just a few examples. By choosing a motif with intention, your yukata becomes a quiet motto—beauty not just in looks, but in mindset.

2. Create a Color Story

Japanese aesthetics prize seasonal harmony and emotional nuance over loud contrast. Since the Heian period, aristocrats have used kasane no irome—layered color palettes inspired by nature. While not in the original kasane palettes, blue shades have been used in modern yukata styling.

Illustration by Tamaki Hoshi

But don’t feel boxed in by tradition. Create a personalized palette using the same guiding principle as Heian aestheticians: look to nature. For example, think leaf green and petal pink, or sunset orange against dusk navy.

Tip: Choose one anchor color and echo it through accessories to tighten up the look.

3. Hair, Makeup & Accessories: Stay Cool, Look Effortless

Unlike modern clothes, escaping heat becomes an issue for full-coverage yukata, so the key is to suggest coolness—visually and physically.

Hair:

Opt for an updo like a bun or ponytail—practical for summer heat and traditionally seen as the most elegant way to highlight the neck in yukata style.

Makeup:

Go for a translucent finish: sheer lip tint, soft eyelid shimmer and a hint of blush. Yukata were once worn after bathing, so the look should feel effortless and fresh, like a bijinga portrait come to life.

Accessories:

Lightweight textures like bamboo and rattan add softness and an illusion of airiness. Classic touches include glass or rattan hairpins, tonbo-dama earrings (like dewdrops) and floral kanzashi.

Tip: Skip necklaces that crowd the collar or chunky bracelets that might snag.

Illustration by Tamaki Hoshi

Lastly, try adding these few thoughtful touches to keep you comfortable and cool:

➤A folding fan or parasol

➤Breathable innerwear (hadajuban or AIRism)

➤Sheer accents like tulle, lace or linen

Image Credit: Miya227

4. How to Wear a Summer Yukata

Have a summer yukata look you’d like to try wearing? It’s time to head to rental shops like Yae Kimono Rental and Wargo Asakusa, or explore secondhand stores such as Konjyaku Kimono Tatsumi and Asakusa Kirakuya. Shopping malls and online stores also offer great options—just be sure to check your size beforehand.

With your yukata in hand, follow these simple steps to wear it properly:

For Women:

1. Start with the undergarments

➤Wear a light inner layer (such as a hadajuban) or a slip

➤For a smooth silhouette, fold a hand towel around your waist to even out the curves and create a cylindrical shape.

2. Put on the Yukata

➤Slip your arms into the sleeves.

➤Wrap the yukata closed, left side over right (very important—right over left is only for funerals).

➤Adjust the length by lifting the hem until it falls at your ankles.

➤Fold the excess fabric down over your waist to create the ohashori (the neat horizontal fold that peeks from under the obi).

3. Secure with a Koshihimo (Waist Tie)

➤Tie the koshihimo over the ohashori to hold the yukata in place.

➤Smooth the fabric and adjust the collar into a relaxed V-shape at the neck, showing the nape slightly.

4. Optional: Use Datejime

➤Tie a datejime (flat belt) over the koshihimo for extra structure and a cleaner look..

5. Tie the Obi

➤There are many styles of knots—bunko-musubi (ribbon style) is a popular and simple option.

➤Wrap the obi around your waist (usually twice), tie the knot in the back, and shape the bow.

Watch this YouTube tutorial for an easy-to-follow demonstration:

For Men:

1. Start with the undergarments

➤Wear a light inner layer: a tank top and shorts are fine.

2. Put on the Yukata

➤Slip your arms into the sleeves.

➤Wrap the yukata closed, left side over right.

➤The hem should naturally fall at your ankles.

3. Secure with a Koshihimo

➤Tie the koshihimo around your waist or hips.

4. Tie the Obi

➤Men’s obi is thinner and tied lower, usually around the hips.

➤A simple knot like kai-no-kuchi works well.

5. Where to Wear It

Once you’ve curated your look, show it off at these perfect summer spots around Tokyo:

Image Credit: SAND555

➤Kawagoe Warehouse District – Edo-style streets and retro shops make this historic town perfect for nostalgic strolls.

➤Chinzanso Garden – A picturesque and tranquil garden in Bunkyo with waterfalls, forested paths and a hidden pagoda.

➤Jingu Gaien Fireworks (Aug 16) – A major Tokyo fireworks display near Meiji Jingu Stadium with big crowds.

➤Chofu Fireworks (Sept 20) – A riverside show that features fireworks choreographed to music.

➤Kita Fireworks (Sept 27) – A quieter festival by the Arakawa River, perfect for skipping the crowds.

For more ideas on where and when to wear a yukata, check out the Metropolis Events Page. Grab your fan, tie your obi tight and step out in a style that’s unapologetically yours.

