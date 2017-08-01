The Secret of Kells

A young lad is apprenticed to his dour and fearful uncle, an Abbot who forbids him to leave the monastery. But his wilder side leads him into the woods, where he encounters Celtic gods, hungry wolves, vicious Vikings and a mysterious forest lass.

Writer/director Tomm Moore’s lovely Song of the Sea (2014) must have done well here, for the distributor is now offering this earlier, no less magical work, done in 2009.

It’s a tale of enlightenment on the theme of decorative Celtic manuscript illustration, a dazzling blend of medieval art and mythology that’s told, quite fittingly, through contemporary hand-drawn animation.

This artfully made film about making art is aimed at kids, but parents won’t be sorry they tagged along. Voice talent includes Evan McGuire, Brendan Gleeson and Mick Lally. (75 min)