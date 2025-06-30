The Soul Lounge Beach Party & BBQ Cold Drinks, BBQ and Live Performances By Metropolis

Join us on July 20 from 4pm to 7pm at Voyager’s vibrant Kaito Yuigahama Beach House, located on the scenic shores of Yuigahama Beach in Kamakura. The Soul Lounge Beach Party promises a perfect blend of live performances, delicious barbecue and summer fun.

Live entertainment includes Virg on lead vocals, special guest, MC and Model Comachi Nene and more! Dance to music, make new friends and sip on ice-cold drinks on the deck while you soak up the sun, or take a dip in the ocean. There are showers in the beach house you can use to rinse off for an extra charge. As the day winds down, grab a cocktail and watch the sun setting over the horizon.

Since we start at 4pm you can spend the morning visiting the iconic Kamakura Daibutsu (Great Buddha), a serene and historical landmark nearby. Yuigahama Beach, with its long stretch of sandy beachfront, offers swimming and a range of public eateries to explore.

Voyager, known for being the No.1 DJ Bar in Japan, brings its Shibuya vibes to Kamakura during the summer months with its stylish Seaside Lounge and Kaito Restaurant. So, come cool off, enjoy the great atmosphere, and celebrate with us on the beach!

See you there!

Kaito Beach House

Namerikawa Crossing

4 Yuigahama, Kamakura, Kanagawa

