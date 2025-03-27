Metropolis and DME WORLD Present: New Lex Tokyo Lex Legends – The Ultimate Throwback Experience – Join us for a Night of R&B, Funk, and 90s Vibes By Jessie Carbutt

March 30, 2025, from 6:00pm – 9:00pm

Get Ready to Move, Tokyo: The New Era of LEX Begins

Metropolis and DME WORLD are taking over New Lex Tokyo for a one-night-only party celebrating the club’s legendary rebirth. Get ready for an electrifying night packed with R&B, disco, funk, soul and 90s hip-hop beats, as we bring together Tokyo’s hottest underground talent. From high-energy live performances by top rappers and dance crews to DJ sets that will keep the energy flowing all night, this is a party you don’t want to miss.

A Legacy Reimagined: Welcome to New Lex Tokyo

For 44 years, the Lexington Queen was a nightlife icon in Roppongi, known for its world-class entertainment, high-profile celebrity visitors, and electric atmosphere. Now reborn as New Lex Tokyo, this legendary venue is reclaiming its place at the heart of Tokyo’s club culture, blending its rich history with a fresh, modern experience. Located in the vibrant international hub of Roppongi, New Lex Tokyo is once again set to be the ultimate nightlife destination.

A Star-Studded Lineup to Match the Legacy:

Beverly

Beverly–Known for her powerful vocals and dynamic stage presence, Philippines-born Beverly is a pop sensation who has captivated audiences with hits like “I Need Your Love” and “Again.”

Banana Lemon

Banana Lemon – Composed of Nadia, Saarah, Mizuki, and R!NO, this high-energy girl group brings a mix of R&B, hip-hop, and J-pop influences, setting the stage on fire with their sharp choreography and bold attitude. Their electrifying performances and infectious sound have made them a must-watch act in Japan’s urban music scene.

LiLi

LiLi – A rising star blending dreamy, R&B-infused pop with an edgy flair, LiLi has been making waves in Tokyo’s music scene. As a member of the popular girl group Tokyo Dream Girl, she first gained attention with her 2021 single Sushi, which climbed to No. 11 on Billboard’s international world albums chart. Her latest track, Rain On Me, features Omi—best known for the chart-topping hit Cheerleader, which soared to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and amassed over a billion views. LiLi has also collaborated with industry heavyweights like Fatman Scoop, Rah Digga, and Nice & Smooth, solidifying her place as an artist to watch.

Zoe

Zoe – A member of the popular girls’ entertainment group Tokyo Dream Girl, is a Filipina singer known for her powerful and soulful voice. A rising talent in Tokyo’s underground scene, she blends smooth melodies with fierce delivery, making her a standout performer. She has shared the stage with renowned artists like Jay Sean, Apl.de.Ap of Black Eyed Peas, Piolo Pascual, Kat DeLuna, and many more.

Virg

VIRG – A globally renowned talent, VIRG has worked with top artists like Michael Jackson, Ne-Yo, Nicki Minaj, and BIGBANG, as well as major brands like Coca-Cola, Disney, and Sony. His latest projects include collaborations with Austin Mahone, Black Eyed Peas, and Desiigner, plus standout performances like the Michael Jackson Tribute at Pacifico Yokohama and 50 Cent’s NYE Countdown in Miami.

& DJ Yuka!

Party Theme: Lex Legends – The Ultimate Throwback Experience

Inspired by the club’s storied history, this night will pay homage to the golden era of nightlife while celebrating its exciting future. Expect a blend of nostalgic anthems, high-energy beats, and a crowd dressed to impress in their best vintage-glam or old-school hip-hop looks. Whether you’re reliving the glory days or discovering the magic of LEX for the first time, this party is your passport to Tokyo’s most legendary club experience.

And it’s all happening at one of Tokyo’s most iconic clubs, reborn and ready to take the city by storm. Don’t miss your chance to be part of history—see you on the dance floor!

Date: March 30, 2025

Time: 6pm – 9pm

Venue: New Lex Tokyo, 2F 6-1-3 Roppongi, Minato-ku

Entry: At the door – Men ¥4,000 including 1 drink; Women: ¥3,000 including one drink

Online – Men ¥3,500 including 1 drink; Women ¥2,500 including 1 drink

With a lineup this stacked, you won’t want to miss this. Space is limited, so grab your crew and get your tickets now!

Follow and DM us on Instagram at @metropolisjapan if you have any questions about the event!

Information

Start: Mar 30th 2025 at 6:00pm

End: Mar 30th 2025 at 9:00pm

New Lex Tokyo 2F

6-1-3 Roppongi, Minato-ku Roppongi, Minato-ku