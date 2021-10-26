Listen along to the sounds mentioned in this article here.

From the sound of radio taiso (radio exercises) to the 5p.m. chime, Tokyo relies on sounds to keep its almost 14 million inhabitants flowing in a somewhat orderly manner. Once you’ve lived here for a few years, it’s easy to start not just taking your surroundings for granted, but to become completely oblivious to the variety of genius systems that are in place to make sure Tokyo can function and flow. With this in mind, I thought I’d take out my headphones for once and spend some time really listening to the city, learning to better understand and appreciate the complexities of the sounds that make Tokyo tick.

WAKING UP

For many of the more motivated Tokyoites (not me), a day begins with the sounds of radio taiso. Radio taiso — officially named National Health Exercises — was introduced to Japan in 1928 by a Japanese postal insurance worker who stole the idea from the U.S. Apparently, it was banned by occupying forces after the war in 1945, but was brought back with a vengeance by NHK in 1951, and has continued ever since. At 6:30a.m. every day, the routine — carried out by a jaunty piano tune and an instructor with way too much enthusiasm for that time of the morning — runs through two different sets of basic exercises totaling around 10 minutes.

A recent survey revealed that over 27 million people in Japan still do radio taiso more than twice per week, but I think I’ll stick to my 9a.m. coffee. However, evidently hell exists on Earth in a small village in Seiyo City, Ehime prefecture, where radio taiso is played over the entire town’s speakers every day at 7a.m., preceded by Bach’s “Suite No.2 in B Minor.”

CATCHING THE TRAIN

If there’s a place where automated noises go to die and spend eternity playing in a constant loop, it’s Shinjuku Station. This place makes me realize the sheer amount of sonic activity going on in Japan’s train stations that I’d somehow learned to ignore. Ticket machines declaring their existence, the beep of IC cards hovering over ticket gates, escalators announcing their whereabouts, the arrival of my train and hundreds of departure jingles.