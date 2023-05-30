JUNE 3

ACiD presents: THE BEACH

Get ready for Tokyo’s hottest beach party! ACiD presents: THE BEACH is coming to the Kawasaki bay area this summer. Experience a full-day event with two stages featuring world-renowned electronic artists like Nina Kraviz and Peter Van Hoesen, along with amazing food, drinks, and breathtaking city views at Higashi-Ogishima Higashi Park. Embrace the roots of club culture and celebrate an eclectic mix of international house, dance and techno while enjoying the balmy summer vibes and cool breezes. Don’t miss this inaugural music event at the urban oasis—kick off your summer in style.

Higashi-Ogishima Higashi Park, 58-1 Higashiogishima, Kawasaki

11am Open / 12pm Start

From ¥7,700

acid.tokyo

JUNE 3-4

Kugayama Firefly Festival

Experience the magic of summer at the annual Kugayama Firefly Festival. Prepare to be captivated as the night sky comes alive with a breathtaking display of hundreds of dazzling fireflies. The festival will also have plenty of exciting activities, delectable food stalls and music to celebrate. Don’t miss a chance to take part in the origami booths and radio craft classes set up at Chuo Ryokuchi Park. You can catch sight of the brilliant fireflies whilst overlooking the Kanda river, or get an up-close view of them at the Kugayama Inari Shrine before they take flight into the night.

Kugayama Station, 4-1-11 Kugayama, Suginami-ku

2pm – 9pm

Free

kugayamatown.com

JUNE 8-11

International Tokyo Toy Show

The largest toy convention in Japan, featuring an amazing selection of exclusive, innovative and creative toys. This convention is split into days designated for business negotiations (toy trading and purchasing), as well as days open to the public where families and kids are welcome to come and check out all of the interesting toys. The International Tokyo Toy Show will showcase some of the latest inventions in the toy industry and will include hands-on classes and demonstrations.

Tokyo Big Sight 3-11-1 Ariake, Koto-ku

Times vary

Free

toys.or.jp

JUNE 15 – OCTOBER 15

Mt. Takao Beer Garden

Experience the ultimate summer relaxation spot at Mt. Takao Beer Mount, Tokyo’s highest-elevated beer garden at 500 meters above sea level. Enjoy the refreshing ambiance while relishing breathtaking, panoramic views of the city. This all-you-can-eat-and-drink event offers a great range of delights, including draft beers, wine, sake, cocktails and mocktails, as well as a buffet-style food hall with plenty of options to pair with your refreshing beverages.

Beer Mount, 2205 Takaomachi, Hachioji-shi

1pm – 9pm

From ¥1,800

takaosan-beermount.com

JUNE 15 -18

Taiwan Food Festival

Embark on a culinary tour of Taiwan’s most delicious street foods. This year’s theme of “Retro Taiwan” transports you to a nostalgia you didn’t know you had for local Taiwanese street markets. Find everything from mouth-watering skewered squid dumplings to sweet taro paste desserts. Since the festival is hosted inside Ueno Park, line your festival visit up with a walk around the park and maybe a stop to say hello to the neighboring zoo’s famous panda residents.

Ueno Park Fountain Square, 5-6 Ueno Koen, Taito-ku

10am-9pm

Free

taiwanfes.org

JUNE 25

Tokyo Impro Carnival: Jazz and Orchestra

Jazz lovers, prepare to go full Haruki Murakami at the Tokyo Impro Carnival in Yotsuya. Whether you’re a seasoned fan or a curious first timer, come and experience the powerful energy and raw beauty of improvised music. Artists from a range of genres will perform, spotlighting the city’s vibrant improv and jazz scene. While much smaller than some of the other festivals highlighted in our summer event-roundup, the carnival brings a wonderful opportunity to meet and support the artists and local jazz-loving community.

CON TON TON VIVO, 7−2 Funamachi, Shinjuku-ku

7:30pm – 9pm

¥2,000

mari-pla.me

JUNE 29 – SEPTEMBER 24

Friday Road Show and Ghibli Exhibition

Friday Road Show, the weekly TV segment broadcasting on Nippon TV since 1985, has a long history with Studio Ghibli, having featured their films over 200 times. In this collaborative exhibition between NTV and Studio Ghibli, fans can enjoy an immersive and enchanting tour through the nostalgic world of Studio Ghibli. Special features in the exhibition include ‘the world of Ohm’, a space recreating the Sea of Decay, as well as the Large Ghibli Phantom Lighthouse.

Warehouse Terrada 2-6-10 Higashi-Shinagawa, Shinagawa-ku

10am – 8pm

TBD

kinro-ghibli.com