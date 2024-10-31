Things to Do in Tokyo in November Art museums, antique markets and used book festivals By Elina Garone and Megan Brown

We’ve finally made it to November—Arguably the best season in Japan, as the summer heatwave gives way to a crisp cool breeze and Tokyo comes alive. Want to soak in autumn vibes? Take a scenic stroll through golden leaves at the Hachioji Ginkgo Festival. Go on a hunt for vintage treasures at the Hanazono Shrine Antique Market, or dive into the city’s art scene at Tokyo Art Week. If you’re a book lover, head over to the Kanda Used Books Festival, where rare finds await. Read on for more of Metropolis’ top picks for must-see events this month.

Hachioji Ginkgo Festival

November 16 – November 17

Where better to celebrate the long-awaited arrival of autumn than under golden ginkgo trees? With parades, performances, and community activities, the Koshu Highway, lined with over 770 ginkgo trees, will be bustling with stalls from local restaurants and tours of sekisho, historic security checkpoints. Reward yourself for surviving that brutal summer; treat yourself to some sweet-savory mochi from the local dango shop, or chow down on kebabs. See how the community comes together through cultural performances like rakugo storytelling, taiko drumming and traditional Japanese dance. This resident-led festival blends nature, culture, and flavors for all ages.

▼Location

Hachioji (Address TBD)

▼Dates

Nov 16 – Nov 17

▼Hours

TBD

▼Price

Pass permits for Sekisho tour – ¥500▼More Information

ichou-festa.org

Blue Sky Hanazono Antique Fair

Every Sunday

If you’re into Japanese-inspired fashion or traditional craftsmen items, mark the Hanazono Antique Fair in your calendar. Located at a Shinto shrine with around 30 stalls, this market has plenty to offer while feeling laid-back, unlike many larger antique markets. It’s open from dawn to dusk, but get there early to snag the best finds.

▼Location

5-17-3 Shinjuku-ku

▼Dates

Every Sunday

▼Hours

6:30 am– 6 pm ▼Price

Free

▼More Information

kottou-ichi.jp/

Kanda Used Book Festival

October 25 – November 4

As they say here in Japan, autumn is the best season for reading (読書の秋). If you’re looking for new books on the cheap, Kanda Used Book Festival has got you covered. Located in the Jimbocho district, Tokyo’s used and antique book neighborhood, enter book heaven as you wander between more than one million copies. Try to resist buying the special editions and rare collectible books…We know we won’t be able to.

▼Location

Kanda Jimbocho Bookstore District

Along Yasukuni-dori, near Kanda Jimbocho Intersection

Access via Toei Subway and Tokyo Metro “Jimbocho” Station

▼Dates

Oct 25 – Nov 4

▼Opening Hours

10 am – 6 pm (Closing at 5 pm on the final day)

▼More Information

jimbou.info

Tokyo International Film Festival

October 28 – November 6

Celebrate the 37th year of Tokyo’s International Film Festival, hosting films from around the world in over 20 languages. Indulge your movie-loving heart and expand your horizons with more than 100 movies over 10 days. There will be something for everyone here, from the avant-garde film buff to the timeless classics aficionado.

Buy your tickets here!

▼Location

Various theatres in Tokyo centered on Hibiya, Yurakucho, and Ginza. Check the official site for dates and theatres.

▼Dates

Oct 28 – Nov 6

▼More Information

2024.tiff-jp.net/ja/

Tokyo Art Week

November 7 – November 10

Love Tokyo’s art museums but hate how far apart they can be? Read on. In collaboration with Art Basel and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, Tokyo Art Week (AWT) brings you a special free hop-on-hop-off bus tour. With more than 50 exhibitions hosted by AWT across the city, you can immerse yourself in all of the contemporary art your heart desires, with none of the fuss of navigating transportation. Hop on, hop off, explore, repeat.

▼Location

– Mori Art Museum

– Tokyo Museum of Contemporary Art

– Artizon Museum

– The National Art Center Tokyo

▼Dates

Nov 7 – Nov 10

▼Hours

10 am – 6 pm

▼Price

Admission fees vary



▼More Information

artweektokyo.com/

Tokyo Design Festa

November 16 – November 17

Design Festa is the ultimate ode to wild, unfettered creativity. Here you find a non-judgemental space where anyone can showcase their art, from amateurs to seasoned pros—which guarantees you’ll encounter art you won’t be able to forget (sometimes, even if you might want to). With more than 6,500 booths each day, the event fuses many cultures and backgrounds—which means delicious global food and exciting performances. Whether you’re on the prowl for new favorite pieces, looking for inspiration, or just want to bask in the art-loving, free-for-all environment, Design Festa is the place to be.

▼Location

Tokyo Big Sight West & South building

3-11-1 Ariake, Koto-ku

▼Dates

Nov 16 – Nov 17

10 am – 6 p

▼More Information

designfesta.com/