Best Cat Food in Japan (2026)

Cats overtook dogs as Japan’s most common pet back in 2017, and the country now has close to nine million of them. That changes what “best cat food in Japan” actually means here: less about active, outdoor appetites, and more about weight control, hairball management and long-term indoor health. Add a shelf full of unfamiliar brands, some vet-only and some sold only at convenience stores, and the choice gets confusing fast.



We’ve researched the best cat foods available in Japan based on ingredient quality, nutritional balance, veterinarian recommendations, owner reviews and availability.

Best Cat Food in Japan at a Glance

Royal Canin is one of the most widely recommended cat food brands in Japan and a regular fixture at veterinary clinics.

Its formulas are tailored to breed, age, size and specific health needs, including urinary and digestive support, so it’s usually possible to find a food matched to your cat’s exact situation. The kitten formula covers younger cats, and the indoor formula suits the many Japanese cats kept exclusively indoors. It’s vet recommended, easy to find and covers an unusually wide age and condition range, though that breadth comes with premium pricing.

Buy Royal Canin on Amazon Japan

Image Credit: Amazon Japan

For owners prioritizing ingredient quality, Orijen is one of the highest-rated premium cat foods on the market.

Made with a high percentage of fresh meat and very little filler, it’s built around a biologically appropriate, high-protein, grain-free diet that suits cats as obligate carnivores. Ingredient quality is excellent, but that quality carries a high price tag.

Buy Orijen Cat on Amazon Japan

Image Credit: Amazon Japan

Hill’s is another veterinary favorite in Japan.

It delivers solid, research-backed nutrition at a lower price point than most premium brands, making it a common middle-ground pick between budget and boutique. It’s vet recommended and widely available, though the formula does include grains, unlike Orijen above.

Hill’s Science Diet Cat on Amazon Japan

Image Credit: Amazon Japan

Japan’s best-known domestic cat food brand, made by Inaba. Easy to find in any convenience store or supermarket, and budget-friendly without sacrificing basic nutrition.

Best known for its wet food pouches and Churu treats, both popular with picky eaters.

Ciao on Amazon Japan

How to Choose Cat Food

Look for complete, balanced nutrition with taurine and meat as the first ingredient, matched to your cat’s age, breed and allergies — ideally with life-stage-specific formulas (kitten, adult, senior) and veterinary approval.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best cat food brand in Japan?

Royal Canin is generally considered the gold standard thanks to its veterinary support, breed and condition-specific formulas. The right choice still depends on your cat’s age, breed, health and dietary needs.

Is Japanese cat food good quality?

Yes. Brands like Royal Canin Japan, Hill’s and Ciao are manufactured to high food safety standards, and Ciao in particular is a trusted household name across Japan.

Is grain-free better for cats?

Not necessarily. Cats are obligate carnivores and do best with high protein content, but most healthy cats digest grains without issue unless a veterinarian recommends otherwise.

Can I buy prescription cat food in Japan?

Prescription diets require veterinary approval, but standard Royal Canin and Hill’s formulas are widely available without one. For an English-language vet visit in Tokyo, see our guide to English-speaking vets in Tokyo, and if you need boarding while you travel, our guide to English-speaking pet hotels includes a dedicated cat-only hotel option.

For dogs, check out our guide to the best dog food in Japan.