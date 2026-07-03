Best Dog Food in Japan (2026)

Recommended brands for every pup and budget

Looking for the best dog food in Japan? Whether you’ve recently moved to Japan with your dog or adopted a furry friend here, choosing the right food can be confusing. Japanese pet stores stock dozens of unfamiliar brands, but Japan offers everything from premium grain-free formulas to prescription diets.

To help you choose, we’ve researched the best dog foods available in Japan based on ingredient quality, nutritional balance, veterinarian recommendations, owner reviews and availability.

Best Dog Food in Japan at a Glance

Royal Canin is one of Japan’s most widely recommended dog food brands and is commonly stocked by veterinarians.

Its formulas are tailored to different breeds, including Shiba Inue, ages, sizes and medical conditions, making it easy to find a food suited to your dog’s needs. The puppy formula is great for younger dogs, too.

Pros

Vet recommended

Breed-specific diets

Excellent availability

Wide age range

Cons

Premium pricing

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If ingredient quality is your priority, Orijen is one of the highest-rated premium dog foods available.

Made with high percentages of fresh meat, it contains very little filler and is particularly popular among owners looking for biologically appropriate diets.

Pros

High meat content

Excellent ingredients

Grain-free

Cons

Expensive

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Hill’s is another veterinary favourite.

It provides excellent nutrition while remaining more affordable than many premium brands.

Pros

Great value

Vet recommended

Easily available

Cons

Contains grains

➡️ View Hill’s Science Diet

Good for Japan’s many toy poodles, Chihuahuas and miniature dachshunds.

Smaller kibble and higher protein levels make it ideal for little dogs.

➡️ Shop Acana on Amazon

One of Japan’s most popular domestic brands.

Easy to find and budget-friendly while still offering balanced nutrition.

Ideal for everyday feeding.

➡️ See Gran Deli prices

How to Choose Dog Food

Look for:

Complete and balanced nutrition

Meat as the first ingredient

Appropriate size for your dog’s breed and any allergies or unique dietary requirements

Age-specific formulas

Veterinary approval

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best dog food brand in Japan?

Royal Canin is generally considered the gold standard by pet owners thanks to its extensive veterinary support and breed-specific formulas. But it really depends on your dog, their age, breed, health, allergies, and dietary needs.

Is Japanese dog food good quality?

Yes. Brands like Royal Canin Japan, Hill’s, Gran Deli and Inaba are manufactured to high food safety standards.

Is grain-free better?

Not necessarily. Most healthy dogs digest grains well — unless your veterinarian recommends.

Can I buy prescription dog food in Japan?

Prescription diets require veterinary approval, but standard Royal Canin and Hill’s formulas are widely available. To speak to a veterinarian in English in Tokyo, check out our guide to English-speaking vets in Tokyo.