Best Dog Food in Japan (2026)
Recommended brands for every pup and budget
Looking for the best dog food in Japan? Whether you’ve recently moved to Japan with your dog or adopted a furry friend here, choosing the right food can be confusing. Japanese pet stores stock dozens of unfamiliar brands, but Japan offers everything from premium grain-free formulas to prescription diets.
To help you choose, we’ve researched the best dog foods available in Japan based on ingredient quality, nutritional balance, veterinarian recommendations, owner reviews and availability.
Best Dog Food in Japan at a Glance
|Best For
|Brand
|Best Overall
|Royal Canin
|Best Premium
|Orijen
|Best Value
|Hill’s Science Diet
|Best for Puppies
|Royal Canin Puppy
|Best for Small Dogs
|Acana Small Breed
|Best Japanese Brand
|Gran Deli
|Best Sensitive Stomach
|Hill’s Sensitive Stomach & Skin
|Best Grain-Free
|Orijen Original
1. Royal Canin (Best Overall)
Royal Canin is one of Japan’s most widely recommended dog food brands and is commonly stocked by veterinarians.
Its formulas are tailored to different breeds, including Shiba Inue, ages, sizes and medical conditions, making it easy to find a food suited to your dog’s needs. The puppy formula is great for younger dogs, too.
Pros
- Vet recommended
- Breed-specific diets
- Excellent availability
- Wide age range
Cons
- Premium pricing
➡️ Buy Royal Canin on Amazon Japan
2. Orijen Original
If ingredient quality is your priority, Orijen is one of the highest-rated premium dog foods available.
Made with high percentages of fresh meat, it contains very little filler and is particularly popular among owners looking for biologically appropriate diets.
Pros
- High meat content
- Excellent ingredients
- Grain-free
Cons
- Expensive
3. Hill’s Science Diet
Hill’s is another veterinary favourite.
It provides excellent nutrition while remaining more affordable than many premium brands.
Pros
- Great value
- Vet recommended
- Easily available
Cons
- Contains grains
4. Acana Small Breed
Good for Japan’s many toy poodles, Chihuahuas and miniature dachshunds.
Smaller kibble and higher protein levels make it ideal for little dogs.
5. Gran Deli
One of Japan’s most popular domestic brands.
Easy to find and budget-friendly while still offering balanced nutrition.
Ideal for everyday feeding.
How to Choose Dog Food
Look for:
- Complete and balanced nutrition
- Meat as the first ingredient
- Appropriate size for your dog’s breed and any allergies or unique dietary requirements
- Age-specific formulas
- Veterinary approval
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the best dog food brand in Japan?
Royal Canin is generally considered the gold standard by pet owners thanks to its extensive veterinary support and breed-specific formulas. But it really depends on your dog, their age, breed, health, allergies, and dietary needs.
Is Japanese dog food good quality?
Yes. Brands like Royal Canin Japan, Hill’s, Gran Deli and Inaba are manufactured to high food safety standards.
Is grain-free better?
Not necessarily. Most healthy dogs digest grains well — unless your veterinarian recommends.
Can I buy prescription dog food in Japan?
Prescription diets require veterinary approval, but standard Royal Canin and Hill’s formulas are widely available. To speak to a veterinarian in English in Tokyo, check out our guide to English-speaking vets in Tokyo.