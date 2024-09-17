Tokyo Trends: Five Chrome Silver Accessories to Buy in Tokyo It’s all acubi and blokette this season -- here's where to buy the look By Hanna Matsumoto

Minimalism and grunge are the hottest additions to Tokyo fall fashion trends this year. With that, chrome silver is the it-girl accessory to gray-scale outfits, emanating the Tokyo version of the downtown girl aesthetic.

Silver charms, shining shoes and twinkling hairpins create studded landscapes on fall outfits and gelled-back hair. These unexpectedly charming additions to your style can be found throughout Tokyo and online. We round up some styles to check out this fall in Tokyo, plus where to buy them.

Tokyo fall fashion trends 2024

Silver Shoes

Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 Silver/Off-White ¥15,400 Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 SD ¥21,000

If you’re in Tokyo, Onitsuka Tiger is a must-visit for their iconic Japanese sneakers. Did you know that Kihachiro Onitsuka designed the first ASICS here? This season, get silver renditions of the Mexico 66 to add a pop of chrome silver to black, white, or gray skirts. Also check out Carmelo or Cemonemo for silver studs and cute beaded ribbons to accessories your footwear.

Silver Bags

Marge Sherwood Silver Bessette Bag ¥27,900 Marge Sherwood Silver Belted Bag ¥36,100

A crowd favorite seems to be a large tote bag to complement that chic city girl look. Wine red, deep brown, clean black, and metallic silver are the perfect fall addition to your bag rotation––whether it’s school, work, or out and about in the city.

Marge Sherwood’s versatile silver bags fit different occasions, from the baguette bag for evenings to larger shoulder totes for the office. If you’re looking for vintage designer bags like the Givenchy Voyou belt bag, there’s no shortage of luxury second-hand stores in the Shibuya area of Tokyo. Vintage Qoo Tokyo and AMORE just may have some of the best vintage designer selections in the city.

Carmelo Kira Kira Hair Clip ¥2,200

Silver hair accessories

Whether it’s Acubi or blokette, chrome silver hairpins and metal frames editorialize your style. Carmelo embeds silver into all of its ethereal and techno items––from the shoulder bags, to shoes and hair clips. Browse through the shops in vintage towns such as Shimokitazawa for these accessories in spots like mocha. In Shimokitazawa, there are also pop-ups by independent artists, who craft their own accessories.

Tokyo Trends FAQs:

What is acubi?

Acubi is a minimalist fashion style from Korea that blends simple, elegant pieces with unique, edgy elements. It features oversized clothing, muted tones, graphic baby tees, and mesh tops.

What is blokette?

Coined by Nymphet Alumni in late 2022, blokette fashion combines coquette and blokecore aesthetics. It mixes traditionally masculine pieces with traditionally feminine pieces.

Where to buy vintage clothes for Tokyo fall fashion trends?

Some good areas to start are Shimokitazawa and Koenji.