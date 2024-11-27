November 28, 2024
Tokyo Trends: Where To Buy Winter Coats In Tokyo Winter 2024
Leather is your go-to this season
Wondering where to buy winter coats in Tokyo this winter, and what’s trending? We’ve got you covered. Some key trends we’re seeing this winter in the city are leather bombers and tailored coats, and they are back like they never left. We’re here with four different outerwear styles to inspire your coat rotation this winter, plus where to buy winter coats in Tokyo. We’ll cover everything from light winter fits to the coats for the coldest days.
Leather Bomber
The bomber is back in all sorts of leather textures, from Zara’s chocolate brown to The Frankie Shop’s glossy, crackled burgundy. This silhouette is key to getting that effortlessly chic, retro look. (Which, by the way, we cover the retro look in full detail here. The bomber pairs well with jeans for a casual, clean look, and suits skirts of all lengths to make for a surprisingly classy outerwear. In Tokyo, you’ll see ladies wearing short skirts even on the coldest of days, so don’t be shy to buy a pair of skin-toned fleece-lined tights to join the trend. For a true vintage jacket, visit Chicago in Harajuku, or DYLAN in Shimokitazawa.
Long Coat
You can’t go wrong with a classic long coat. COS’ oversized single-button coat, or AVIREX sliver knit long coat from Mix.Tokyo layer well with knits and chunky sweaters. It can also act as an overcoat for when you need a little extra warmth over thinner cardigans and T-shirts. Zara’s Long-Length Coat classifies as your new potential favorite Long Black Coat––a coat fit for all occasions.
Puffer
We can’t talk about puffers without mentioning Uniqlo’s PUFFTECH. It has many affordable options this year, that suit Tokyo’s winter climate. Zara also never disappoints, coming in hot with its water-repellent puffers. If you’re heading north of Tokyo and need more insulation, opt for something with goose-down. For example, the Beauty & Youth MACKENZIE PARKA by Canada Goose. Or, look at Victoria Sports for outdoor options and skii and snowboard jackets.
The Blazer
Corporate core storms through every season this year, and right through the winter months into 2025. Coming in oversized, tailored, and double-breasted styles, this top completes your look with a put-together feel. Explore the richness of Zara’s Long Straight Blazer in deep olive and MANGO’s classic pinstripe. Especially in warmer climates like Tokyo, the blazer is a lighter alternative to add to your go-to coat rotation.