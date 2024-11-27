Tokyo Trends: Where To Buy Winter Coats In Tokyo Winter 2024 

The bomber is back in all sorts of leather textures, from Zara’s chocolate brown to The Frankie Shop’s glossy, crackled burgundy. This silhouette is key to getting that effortlessly chic, retro look. (Which, by the way, we cover the retro look in full detail here. The bomber pairs well with jeans for a casual, clean look, and suits skirts of all lengths to make for a surprisingly classy outerwear. In Tokyo, you’ll see ladies wearing short skirts even on the coldest of days, so don’t be shy to buy a pair of skin-toned fleece-lined tights to join the trend. For a true vintage jacket, visit Chicago in Harajuku, or DYLAN in Shimokitazawa.