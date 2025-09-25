Tokyo Game Show 2025: Full Guide to Lineup, Events and How to Watch What to expect from Japan’s biggest gaming event By Kate Lehane

Tokyo Game Show (TGS) is one of the largest gaming exhibitions in the world, running since 1996. Every year, industry leaders and independent studios showcase their upcoming projects, host tech demos, and set the stage for the future of interactive entertainment.

With over 1,200 game announcements planned and more than 4,000 booths, Tokyo Game Show 2025 is already shaping up to break the record attendance set last year. Beyond game developers, the event also features esports organizations, AR/VR innovators, AI tech, business solutions, merchandise and more.

This year’s show will run from September 25 to 28, with the final two days (September 27 – 28) open to the public at Makuhari Messe in Chiba.

Tokyo Game Show 2025 Lineup

While the full lineup is massive, here are some highlights from the most-anticipated exhibitors:

XBox: Hosting a presentation on September 25, ahead of public exhibition.

Hosting a presentation on September 25, ahead of public exhibition. Annapurna Interactive: Highlighting innovative indie publishing projects.

Highlighting innovative indie publishing projects. Riot Games: Showcasing titles like Valorant and League of Legends.

Showcasing titles like Valorant and League of Legends. Nintendo: Expected to reveal more about Switch 2 games and the upcoming Pokémon ZA.

Expected to reveal more about Switch 2 games and the upcoming Pokémon ZA. Electronic Arts (EA): Presenting the single-player campaign for Battlefield 6.

Presenting the single-player campaign for Battlefield 6. Capcom : Livestreaming updates on Monster Hunter, Street Fighter, Resident Evil and Pragmata.

: Livestreaming updates on Monster Hunter, Street Fighter, Resident Evil and Pragmata. Sega: Promising four secret announcements plus news on Persona 5: The Phantom X and Sonic Racing: Crossworlds.

Find the full lineup on the Tokyo Game Show Official Website.

Tokyo Game Show also continues its tradition of supporting indie game developers with SENSE OF WONDER NIGHT 2025, where creators pitch bold new game ideas. Many past finalists have gone on to produce award-winning titles.

Esports and Special Events

Tokyo Game Show isn’t just about announcements. The event features a full schedule of esports competitions and gaming showcases. Red Bull’s gaming division is sponsoring Formula 1 Racers, popular Twitch streamers and Vtubers throughout the weekend.

A standout will be Red Bull Apex Takeover, led by F1 driver Yuki Tsunoda, where he teams up with pro Apex Legends players in live matches.

How to attend Tokyo Game Show 2025

Tokyo Game Show is open to the public from Saturday, September 26 to Sunday, September 27. Advance tickets are required as same-day purchases are not available.

Location: Makuhari Messe, Chiba (12-minute walk from Kaihimmakuhari Station)

Tickets: Purchase via Tokyo Game Show Official Ticket Page

Press & Creators: Contact the Tokyo Game Show PR Office for more details

Watch Tokyo Game Show Online

If you can’t attend in person, official livestreams will be available on Twitch and YouTube:

Xbox Broadcast: September 25, 7pm (JST)